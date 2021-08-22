because some stars advise not to take a shower

The new trend of the summer is the no wash and, following this trend, some of the most famous Hollywood celebrities they prefer not to wash or at least, do it only when absolutely necessary.

The bizarre of the new shower trend it may seem like a beauty practice Sui generis and, in fact, it is, but beyond that, it also hides some ecological trend.

The new trend of no wash

Several stars of Hollywood they do not like to take a shower and, by some strange coincidence, during this hot summer they are starting to admit it in the face of the most banal questions and curiosities about their daily beauty routine.

From declaring that you don’t love the shower to being baptized i “No wash” from the US media, the step was short. Perhaps, no wash it is an acceptance a little extreme, but fully embodies the new trend.

Who are the precursors of the no wash

Mila Kunis and your husband Ashton Kutcher and the couple Kristen Bell And Jake Gyllenhaall are the protagonists of the interview during which the new trend was disclosed. The stars are not really anti-bathroom on all levels, but they say they don’t feel the need to wash every day.

Such a declaration would not be too scandalous were it not that we are in the hottest summer in history. However, these stars did not find themselves alone. In fact, just the news has been around the web, many were the comments following the practice of the stars.

The beginning of the new trend

After the news began to circulate on the web, even the husband of Kristen Bell (the very famous voice of Gossip Girl) agreed with the choice of Hollywood stars by declaring that he used to wash his children regularly, but now he has changed his habits.

The same Kristen Bell, then, stated that she was a fan of the stench and that “It’s biology that tells you it’s time to cleanse”. To date, however, the stars who decide to wash little have become more and more.

The environmentalist approach of the no washes: because they advise not to take a shower

Cinema and TV stars also gave an additional explanation to the fact of choose and advise not to wash. Kristen Bell and her husband live in California and – they claim – there is a serious water supply problem there.

This would be the reason why the couple would start to wash themselves alone in case of extreme necessity. It seems that washing only when necessary is also a beneficial habit for the environment and – as claimed by the no wash – also for the skin.

Who are the no wash stars

Even before the precursors of the no wash, some stars had admitted that they did not have daily hygiene habits. Cameron Diaz and Matthew McConaughey they said they didn’t use deodorant, for example.

What is more, in addition to them, too Leonardo Dicaprio she is not a fan of the shower precisely because she believes it is important to save water while a former bodyguard’s Julia Roberts had told some time ago that the famous actress does not wash often for ecological reasons. Taylor Swift he never soap his legs, while Robert Pattinson thinks frequent hair washing is unnecessary.