because that bloodbath could have been avoided – Libero Quotidiano





Mauro Zanon November 16, 2021

Former interior minister and French premier Manuel Valls knew that the Bataclan was one of the main targets of Islamic terrorists. Moreover: he would have rejected the list of French jihadists that had been proposed to him by the Syrian security services.

The very heavy accusations come from Bernard Squarcini, former head of the DCRI (now DGSI), that is, of the internal intelligence of Paris. Interviewed by the YouTube channel Thinkerview, the former boss of the French 007 under the presidency Sarkozy revealed that Ali Mamlouk, special adviser for security of Bashar al Assad, had called him in 2013 to provide him with the list of French jihadists present in the territory Syrian. Squarcini was no longer at the top of the secret services, but had nevertheless contacted his successor Patrick Calvar to inform him. “Calvar said it was interesting, Cazeneuve, Minister of the Interior, agreed, Valls, on the other hand, said no, because” we don’t talk to bandits “,” says Squarcini.

The former director of the DCRI later reports that in 2011 the Franco-Belgian terrorist Farouk Ben Abbès, author of an attack in Cairo in 2009, was arrested “thanks to the help of the Syrians” and that during the first hearing he uttered these words: “I had to make an attack on the Bataclan too.” Immediately after, Squarcini asked his collaborators to write a note on the risk of an attack in the Parisian concert hall. «We are in 2011. Bataclan was a goal. The patron had attracted attention because he was defending the Israeli army. Attention, the red light has turned on, I said, »reveals Squarcini, accusing his successors and the socialist Manuel Valls of having underestimated the threats.