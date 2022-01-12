because the $ 40,000 has turned into strong support

As has been said several times in previous articles, 2022 for Bitcoin it didn’t start out well. Its purchase price has undergone further drops, marking a fairly negative trend for the crypto. However, today i $ 40,000 have magically transformed into a support important and strong for the cryptocurrency queen. Let’s find out what the fundamental reason is and why we can now best invest in the queen of cryptocurrencies by buying it on Coinbase.

Bitcoin: miners solve a strong accumulation

If for some the quotations of Bitcoin from the end of 2021 to the first days of 2022 they seemed like a nightmare, for others they turned out to be a great opportunity. We are talking about the miner which, taking advantage of the $ 40,000 levels, they began to carry out shopping aggressive BTC turning this level into support.

Let’s think, for example, of Bitfarms who bought more than $ 43 million worth of Bitcoin. But like this mining company there have been many others that in the five consecutive days have added, overall, up to more than 6,100 BTC. In this way, $ 40,000 has become the new fund for the queen of cryptocurrencies.

There are several analysts who believe that the $ 30,000 level in 2021 provided a basis for demand and, once it rose to $ 40,000, turned into a support basic. This is based on the S-curve model. Furthermore, if thegold fell in the area of breakout Over the past year, Bitcoin can be demonstrably oversold at $ 40,000. This is why the best analysts claim that the cryptocurrency has technical support right at the turn of this last quote.

Therefore, should it even fall below this level it would most likely be a quick rebound. We therefore await the data oninflation of the FED and its closing of the week. Meanwhile, the opportunity to buy now appears clear Bitcoin in complete safety directly on Coinbase, taking advantage of the possibility of gradually investing over time, planning purchases monthly, weekly or daily.