Because the abortion ban in Poland is a war against all women

Polish activist Marta Lempart protests against proposed abortion ban in Poland (Photo by Omar Marques / Getty Images)

The streets of Warsaw are tinged with red. This is how the women of the Strajk Kobiet movement decided to protest: pouring buckets of paint on themselves and on the sidewalks of the city, symbolizing the blood of all those women who could die – and in some cases are already dead – for the laws repressive measures that the government has approved in recent years against women and sexual minorities. It is not the first time that Polish women take to the streets for this reason: Strajk Kobiet was born in 2016, to protest against a bill that aimed to prevent the termination of pregnancy in all circumstances. They returned to fill the streets at the end of 2020, with the largest protest in the history of the country: that law has in fact become a reality, and not through a parliamentary process, but thanks to the ruling of a Constitutional Court judged to be impartial and colluding with the government. .

The last chapter of this story is the announcement of the introduction of a new figure, a super-prosecutor who will have to monitor the behavior of Poles – and in particular women – by accessing their personal and health data. In fact, the government wants to establish an Institute for the family and demography, headed by the fundamentalist Catholic Bart łomiej Wróblewski. “They will be able to monitor women to see if they want to abort or take the morning after pill, persecute rainbow families, take children from LGBTQ + people, prevent divorces. They are closing the circle, ”said the co-founder of Strajk Kobiet Marta Lempart, who for her activism now faces up to 8 years in prison and who was forced to leave her home due to constant threats. The Minister of Health is in fact compiling a database of all pregnancies, with a practice reminiscent of the forced monitoring of the Ceausescu regime. In fact, the Romanian dictator in 1965 banned abortion and to ensure that the ban was respected he instituted a strict surveillance program that also included mandatory gynecological examinations, so that no pregnancy could go unnoticed and therefore be interrupted.

Protests in Poland (ph by Omar Marques / Getty Images)

The direction in which Poland is going looks like this: after having unsuccessfully tried to pass one of the most restrictive laws on abortion in Europe, the ruling party PiS (Law and Justice) waited for a ruling by the Constitutional Court which ruled that abortion, excluding cases of rape and the danger of his mother’s life, he does not respect the values ​​of the Polish fundamental charter. For years the impartiality of the Court has been questioned by the Polish opposition and by the European Union, whose Court of Justice recently sentenced Poland to pay a fine of one million euros a day for this very reason. Several of the judges of the Polish Constitutional Court – including spokesman Aleksander Stepkowski – are not only close to the PiS, but are also part of the religious fundamentalist group Ordo Iuris. Ordo Iuris has promoted some of the worst laws passed in recent years in Poland from the point of view of civil rights, such as the one that equates sex education with pedophilia, the creation of “LGBTQ + free zones” and the release of the Convention of Istanbul, the European convention against violence against women, to be replaced with a new charter entitled “Yes to the family, no to gender”.

Read more from this author

These laws, as well as having important symbolic and ideological consequences, are having even more tragic results in the lives of millions of Poles and Poles: in addition to rampant homophobia, clandestine abortions are the order of the day and in November Izabela, a 30-year-old woman, died of sepsis in Pszczyna hospital after doctors refused to perform a therapeutic abortion for fear of the criminal consequences they might face. “Thanks to the abortion law, they will wait for me to die,” he wrote in a message to his mother a few hours before his death. Those who can afford it go to have an abortion in Germany or even in the Netherlands, which to help Polish women have passed a resolution that allows them to have an abortion for free in the country, an initiative that is usually reserved in the event of a humanitarian crisis. It is estimated that more than 34,000 women have made this choice since the law has been in force.

The Polish crisis is to all intents and purposes not only a political but also a humanitarian crisis, which is consumed to the detriment of the most vulnerable sections of the population. On 14 and 15 December, the Polish Senate will discuss a new abortion law which, if passed, will introduce a total ban on abortion, including cases of rape, incest and life-threatening cases. Also behind this law there is of course the hand of Ordo Iuris, who according to an investigation by the investigative journalism site Oko Press would also receive substantial state funding. If it is true that the state of a democracy is measured above all by the way it treats those on its margins, in the face of what is happening in Poland it is worth noting not only the shameful repression of the government, but also the way in which those who are she is fighting it: millions of Polish women are fighting bravely and by all means. We cannot allow that blood of paint that stains the streets of Warsaw today to turn into real blood.