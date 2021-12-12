Because the Amazon fine is not convincing and seems to be the daughter of protectionism

In contrast to the daily commercial practice of hundreds of thousands of companies in Italy and Europe, the Antitrust has established that multi-channeling does not exist and that the Amazon platform is irreplaceable for merchants.

It took 250 pages for the Antitrust to try to prove that Amazon abuses sellers on its marketplace and therefore deserves it 1 billion and 128 million in fines. The largest e-commerce platform in Italy and Europe, which guaranteed the continuity of distribution during the pandemic and contributed to the well-being of millions of families, dramatically increasing the range of accessible products at very affordable prices, is held responsible for having imposed non-competitive conditions on thousands of retailers for the use of the proprietary logistics platform. It is legitimate here to doubt the detailed and highly articulated work carried out by the Authority. At a first reading of the device, a certain level of arbitrariness stands out, with methodologically unconvincing and often merely circumstantial arguments, in the economic and geographical definition of the relevant market, as well as in the nature of the alleged abuse and in the methods of calculating the sanction.