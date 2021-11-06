because the Christmas sting can block consumption

THE price increases on the fuel they show no sign of stopping. The continuous rising gasoline prices he was born in diesel fuel above all worries in view of the Christmas. Not only for the direct consequences of the increase in costs for refueling, but also for the fear that Italians could reduce their consumption on holidays to meet these higher costs.

The alarm is raised by Assoutenti, according to which this increase is likely to lead to what they define as a “freezing”On Christmas consumption. Fear shared also by Codacons which asks the government to intervene to protect citizens.

The constant rise in gasoline prices

The rise in fuel prices it has been going on for weeks, as the data published by the Mise show. As for the monthly ones, the cost of gasoline in October it stood at 1,730 against 1,669 in September and 1,654 in August. For diesel, 1,589 is reached against 1,517 in September and 1,505 in August. For LPG we are at 804: in September there were 710 and in August 695.

The increase is constant as shown by the latest weekly data, updated as of November 1st:

Petrol 1,749.25

Car diesel 1,613.08

LPG 830.18

There has been an increase in the last week over 3 cents for petrol, 4.5 cents for LPG and 5 cents for diesel.

Because the expensive gasoline risks drowning consumption

The fear expressed by Assoutenti is that the price increases produce a freeze ai Christmas consumption. Families could cut spending ahead of the holidays considering increases in fuel, but also in bills. Furio Truzzi, president of Assoutenti, speaks of a real emergency because the fuel increases have “negative effects on the entire economic system“.

Truzzi raises the alarm not only for citizens but also for businesses:

“In addition to aggravating the spending of Italians for supplies, the expensive gasoline determines higher costs for industries and businesses, causes increases in retail prices and has repercussions on inflation. Households and businesses are so squeezed by the escalation of gasoline and diesel prices and government intervention is needed because, without measures to contain price growth, the purchasing power of citizens will suffer a severe backlash and the consequences will be made. hear directly about Christmas consumption which could suffer a drastic cut“.

The consumption of Christmas

Total household expenditure Italian a December it can be worth up to 110 billion euros out of an annual total of approximately 900 billion. In December alone, families spend 11.6% of the total amount used for clothing in a year, 13% for household appliances, 12.3% for IT and telecommunications. The fear is that these percentages are reduced due to a need to save and spend on something else, such as gasoline.

The proposals to contain the increases

Assoutenti then addresses a appeal to the government asking for action on fuel taxation, cutting the VAT and excise duties for “contain the growth of price lists and limit the indirect effects of expensive gasoline on the prices of the products transported and on the costs for industry and companies“. Codacons is also asking for interventions on excise duties.