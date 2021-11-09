because the controversy broke out

Selvaggia Lucarelli very hard against the Rossoneri fans: what the supporters did during Milan-Inter and why the controversy broke out.

The first Milan derby with the fans after the outbreak of the pandemic. There were about 57 thousand spectators at the San Siro: a full house, as far as possible given the regulations in force. In fact, the stadium could not fully accommodate the supporters of one or the other team, because it is not yet possible to open to the public 100%. Also, at the moment, there is a slight upward trend of new Covid cases. An aspect that worries the Ministry of Health and the entire Government.

Precisely because of this problem, Wild Lucarelli has raised a controversy against the Rossoneri fans who did not comply with some rules during the Milan-Inter derby.

Wild Lucarelli unleashed: “Milan fans, the choreography is not enough”

Shortly before the initial whistle of the Milan derby, from the stands occupied by the Rossoneri supporters, she got up an incredible choreography dedicated to doctors and nurses at the forefront of the fight against Covid. The Lombard capital was deeply affected by the virus, like many other cities in northern Italy. And so, for the first great opportunity, the Milan fans wanted to pay homage to the healthcare personnel from all over the country: “To those who fought, to those who didn’t make it, to those who fought for the nation. We honor all these people“, Read an inscription from the Curva Sud of San Siro.

Still, the well-known journalist Wild Lucarelli he pointed out that, despite the commendable initiative of the Rossoneri ultras, most of the fans weren’t wearing safety devices: “Beautiful choreography – Lucarelli writes on Twitter – but the best thing you can do is put them on mandatory masks at the stadium“.

The choreography of the Milan fans dedicated to the hospital staff is very beautiful, but the best thing you can do for the hospital staff is to put on the masks as mandatory at the stadium, my beautiful ones. pic.twitter.com/WABvE2cX7W – Selvaggia Lucarelli (@stanzaselvaggia) November 8, 2021

Under her post, the journalist receives many comments between those who defend her position and those who instead defend that of the ultras: “But if everyone has the Green Pass, why do you have to wear masks?“Someone writes. For another user, the best solution would be to fine the stadiums for failing to check.