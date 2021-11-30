because the EU is at risk of black out- Corriere.it

Gas prices rise across Europe. The Ttf benchmark rises 6.4% a 99.45 euros per kilowatt hour, after passing the 100 euro threshold in the morning. For the pockets of Italians it will mean more expensive bills for both gas and electricity, approximately 40% of Italian electricity is obtained from the combustion of natural gas.The Energy Market Operator (GME) recorded an average purchase price of electricity (Pun) equal to € 256.29 / MWh (+19.79 euro / MWh, + 8.4% compared to the previous week). Average sales prices, rising everywhere, varied between € 250.84 / MWh in Sicily and € 258.18 / MWh in the North and Center North.

The increase in the price of gas will have to be addressed in the budget law. Prime Minister Mario Draghi says: To limit price increases in the short term and help the poorest families in particular, we have allocated 1.2 billion euros in June and over 3 billion in September. We intervene in budget law and we are ready to continue to do so, with particular attention to the weaker groups.



The words of Cingolani On the expensive bills, the Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, speaks of decades of errors. We are paying for an initial mistake of a country that has an incorrect energy mix. Who has decided to import everything and not produce. a wrong setting. The minister is relaunching his idea of ​​increasing national gas production. I don’t like – he says – opening new drillings but between the ones that exist and the unused ones I would prefer to produce national gas and reduce imports because it helps to reduce some VAT and stabilize prices. Let’s think about it.

Giorgetti talks about the risk of black out From the National Assembly of Confartigianato the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, warns against the risks of price increases. In the coming days the effort we must make is how to try to sterilize the impact on our families in the most equitable way possible, net of the need that at the European level, a plan should be defined to avoid even worse things and that is the possibility of going into blackoutAccording to the Northern League leader Matteo Salvini on the sidelines of Confartigianato: We need to find another three billion, this is the emergency and for this we ask Draghi for maximum support. This is the emergency to be resolved immediately and today we will talk about it with Draghi.

As reported by Confartigianato, the high bills are another burden on the shoulders of entrepreneurs. Italy ranks among the worst countries in Europe for the cost of energy for small businesses. Which, underlines the trade association, is 23% higher than the Eurozone average. A situation that could immediately translate into sending out of the market and making the economic activity of millions of companies impossible.

