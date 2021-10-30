News

Because the fruitarian diet sent Ashton Kutcher to the hospital with pancreatitis

Feeding only on fruit. This is the decidedly extreme and completely unbalanced diet followed for a long time by Steve Jobs. With the intention of getting as much as possible in the shoes of the founder of Apple, the actor Ashton Kutcher did like him and, during the filming of the biopic dedicated to him (Jobs, 2013), dined on fruit, water and fruit juices.

A choice not without consequences. As he tells Mila Kunis, his wife since 2015, due to these extreme experiments Ashton Kutcher was hospitalized twice for pancreatitis.

Guest of the web series Hot Ones the star of Family Guy, 38, and two children with Kutcher, answered a series of questions from host and YouTuber Sean Evans, several of which were dedicated to her husband.

“Can you confirm that Ashton Kutcher got pancreatitis from drinking too much carrot juice while preparing to play Steve Jobs?” Evans asked Mila Kunis. Which confirmed: no hoax, in this case the news is more than true. “The fact is that he belittled the situation, I couldn’t understand. At one point he was just eating grapes, he was so reckless. We ended up in hospital twice for pancreatitis, ”Kunis confirmed.

Pancreatitis, symptoms and causes

The main symptom of this condition, often resulting from alcohol abuse, is severe pain in the upper abdomen. It is an inflammation of the pancreas which, subjected to an excessive load, loses its secretory capacity. As Humanitas experts explain, “it frequently arises as a result of one gallstones, a pathology that most frequently affects the female population. Also alcoholism is a risk factor which can facilitate the onset of pancreatitis ».

What about eating only fruit instead? Pancreatitis can arise in the presence of unbalanced diets, which exclude entire categories of food, as is certainly the case with the fruitarian program. Last year, for example, George Clooney was hospitalized for pancreatitis after undergoing prolonged food deprivation, losing 13 pounds to star in The midnight sky, in the role of an astronomer who survives an apocalyptic catastrophe.

In short, it is better to avoid extremism at the table: our health is at stake.

