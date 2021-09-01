Because the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement was given to Roberto Benigni

Why did Roberto Benigni receive the 2021 Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival? The motivation was given by Jane Campion in the delivery speech: “In this difficult moment for directors, for people all over the world as well as here in Italy, Roberto Benigni is needed”.

Roberto Benigni was awarded the prestigious Leone d’Oro for Lifetime Achievement, during the opening ceremony of the 2021 Venice International Film Festival. John Ford, Charlie Chaplin, Michelangelo Antonioni, Claudia Cardinale, Ingmar Bergman and Orson Welles?

The words of Jane Campion

The motivation was given in the speech by Jane Campion, director of The Power of the Dog, this year in competition, who presented the prize to Roberto Benigni. Previously, precisely in April 2021, the director Alberto Barbera, after a positive opinion from the Festival’s Board of Directors, anticipated the acceptance of the proposal. This evening, Jane Campion expressed her motivation as follows:

In this difficult time for directors, for people all over the world as well as here in Italy, Roberto Benigni is needed. He is a comic genius with a heart and sincerity that can embody joy. Please, all of you at the festival be ready to fall in love, if not with someone else, then with Roberto Benigni. His wife Nicoletta Braschi is his Beatrice, his guide, his scandalous beauty, his artistic equal, his free thought, his open mind, his deep poetic amazement, his miracle. And the lion will be their shared pet.

The motivation of Alberto Barbera

With these words, the director of the Venice International Film Festival, Alberto Barbera, anticipated the desire to deliver the 2021 Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement to Roberto Benigni:

Quentin Tarantino and farewell to the cinema after the next film: “I want to quit, I gave everything”

Since its inception, which took place under the banner of an innovative and disrespectful wave of rules and traditions, Roberto Benigni has established himself in the panorama of the Italian show as a reference figure, unprecedented and unparalleled. Alternating his appearances on theatrical stages, film sets and television studios with surprising results from time to time, he established himself by virtue of his exuberance and impetuousness, the generosity with which he gives himself to the public and the passionate joyfulness that constitutes perhaps the most original of his creations. With admirable eclecticism, without ever giving up being himself, he went from taking on the role of one of the most extraordinary comedians in the rich gallery of Italian performers, to those of a memorable director capable of making films of enormous popular impact, for ultimately becoming the most appreciated interpreter and popularizer of Dante’s ‘Divine Comedy’. Few artists have been able to blend his explosive comedy, often accompanied by irreverent satire, with admirable skills as an interpreter – at the service of great directors such as Federico Fellini, Matteo Garrone and Jim Jarmusch – as well as a compelling and refined literary exegete.

All the Leone d’Oro for Lifetime Achievement

These were all the Leone d’Oro awards awarded to the career. In 1969 and 1970, they were called homages. In 1971 the Golden Lion was officially established. Between 1973 and 1981 they were not awarded. Also in 1984 no Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement was awarded.

1969: homage to Luis Buñuel

1970: homage to Orson Welles

1971: John Ford, Marcel Carné, Ingmar Bergman

1972: Charlie Chaplin, Anatoli Golovnya, Billy Wilder

1973-1981: not awarded

1982: Alessandro Blasetti, Frank Capra, George Cukor, Jean-Luc Godard, Sergej Yutkevic, Alexander Kluge, Akira Kurosawa, Michael Powell, Satyajit Ray, King Vidor, Cesare Zavattini, Luis Buñuel

1983: Michelangelo Antonioni

1984: not awarded

1985: Federico Fellini, plus a special Golden Lion to Manoel de Oliveira and John Huston

1986: Paolo and Vittorio Taviani

1987: Luigi Comencini, Joseph L. Mankiewicz

1988: Joris Ivens

1989: Robert Bresson

1990: Miklós Jancsó, Marcello Mastroianni

1991: Mario Monicelli, Gian Maria Volonté

1992: Francis Ford Coppola, Jeanne Moreau, Paolo Villaggio

1993: Claudia Cardinale, Roman Polanski, Robert De Niro, Steven Spielberg

1994: Ken Loach, Suso Cecchi D’Amico, Al Pacino

1995: Woody Allen, Alain Resnais, Martin Scorsese, Giuseppe De Santis, Goffredo Lombardo, Ennio Morricone, Alberto Sordi, Monica Vitti

1996: Robert Altman, Vittorio Gassman, Dustin Hoffman, Michèle Morgan

1997: Gérard Depardieu, Stanley Kubrick, Alida Valli

1998: Sophia Loren, Andrzej Wajda, Warren Beatty

1999: Jerry Lewis

2000: Clint Eastwood

2001: Éric Rohmer

2002: Dino Risi

2003: Dino De Laurentiis, Omar Sharif

2004: Manoel de Oliveira, Stanley Donen

2005: Hayao Miyazaki, Stefania Sandrelli, Isabelle Huppert

2006: David Lynch

2007: Tim Burton, Bernardo Bertolucci

2008: Ermanno Olmi

2009: John Lasseter and the directors of Disney Pixar

2010: John Woo

2011: Marco Bellocchio

2012: Francesco Rosi

2013: William Friedkin

2014: Thelma Schoonmaker and Frederick Wiseman

2015: Bertrand Tavernier

2016: Jean-Paul Belmondo and Jerzy Skolimowski

2017: Jane Fonda and Robert Redford

2018: David Cronenberg and Vanessa Redgrave

2019: Julie Andrews and Pedro Almodóvar

2020: Ann Hui and Tilda Swinton

2021: Roberto Benigni and Jamie Lee Curtis[[