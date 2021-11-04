Because the Lazio ultras are not in Marseille

Today the Lazio ultras, that is the members of the organized supporters of the North corner of the Olympic stadium in Rome, will not be able to be at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille to see the Europa League match against Olympique. An order signed by the French Interior Minister Gerald Dermanin, which generally concerns Lazio fans, who will not be able to access the stadium and, at least in theory, not even reach Marseille, has forbidden him to do so. It was in fact judged dangerous to bring the two organized fans closer together, among which there is a declared hatred that has political motivations and linked to violent clashes that took place in the past.

The text of the ordinance says: “Individual or group travel, by any means, to French motorway crossings, ports and airports, is forbidden for Lazio fans or anyone who behaves as such.” The choice is justified with this motivation of the “violent behavior of some Lazio fans recurrently around the stadiums and in the city centers of the meeting places as well as the repeated interpretation of fascist songs and greetings”.

The French Ministry of the Interior wants to prevent the ultras supporters considered to be the most anti-racist and anti-fascist in Europe, that of Olympique Marseille, from clashing with that of Lazio, in which there is notoriously a widespread and claimed neo-fascist militancy.

The Olympimque ultras have violent and prevaricating attitudes like those of most European ultras, but politically they have always been on the left, a rather anomalous thing. Where the Commando ultras curve B is located, at the Velodrome stadium, a large flag always appears with the words “Marseille contre le racisme”, and the face of the communist revolutionary Che Guevara is never missing. At the beginning of the 2000s the Marseille ultras were among the animators of the anti-racist soccer world cup, which was periodically held in Italy. With them were the Germans from St. Pauli in Hamburg, the Italians from Ternana, Venice and Livorno.

The organized groups of the Northern Lazio curve, on the other hand, are admittedly fascist, and the ultras frequently make Roman greetings and identity choirs with far-right connotations. At each game, the North curve sings, for example, “Come on boys from Buda” (it also happens in the Inter North curve), which over the years has become an anthem: Francesco Pingitore wrote it in 1966 to pay homage to the young people who fought in Budapest in 1956 against the Soviet tanks.

The identification between Lazio typhus and neo-fascism is often contested by those who do not belong to the ultras groups, and have completely different political ideas. In general, almost all the main Italian curves have a political position of the extreme right dictated by the most active and militant ultras groups. But the Lazio ultras are also those who give more frequent demonstrations of their neo-fascist political inclinations, often putting society in difficulty. Just a few weeks ago, for example, Lazio had suspended the eagle trainer that is flown to the Olimpico before every Lazio match, because at the end of the match against Inter they had greeted the fans of the curve by saluting Roman. All together then they sang a choir for “Il Duce”.

The last time the Lazio and Marseille ultras came into contact was on 24 October 2018. One hundred Lazio fans and the same number of Olympique clashed violently the night before a Europa League match with sticks and knives in front at the Center Commercial Bourse, a commercial area near the Canebière, the road that crosses the historic center, and near the Old Port. The newspaper La Provence he wrote the next day that “the Italians were dressed completely in black and some were armed with sticks and knives”.

The two groups did not meet by chance: they had made an appointment at that time and at that point. A few exponents of the Nice ultras, historically right-wing and sworn enemies of the Marseillais, had arrived to support the Lazio. At the end of what is remembered in the ultras as the “battle of Marseille” there were four wounded by stabbing, but according to the Marseille police many participants in the fight decided not to be treated in the hospital. It didn’t end there: the next day the Lazio players’ bus that was arriving at the stadium was hit by a thick stone throw. In fact, today the team will not arrive at the stadium with the company bus but on board an anonymous one, without symbols and with tinted windows.

The municipality of Marseille also felt it had to run for cover in some way. Fearing that some Italian fans could still arrive in the city, he advised them not to cross five arrondissements: first, second, sixth, seventh and eighth are considered high risk and will be manned by the police.

Lately the Olympique ultras have been the protagonists of several violent episodes. On 24 October, during Marseille-Paris Saint-Germain, Brazilian footballer Neymar was protected by police shields as he was about to take a corner kick. The Marseille fans were in fact throwing him bottles, lighters, cell phone chargers. A month earlier, after a match against Angers, the Marseille ultras had invaded the pitch, heading straight for the home ultras and unleashing a fight that was hardly quelled by the police. On 1 October, 550 policemen were deployed for the Europa League match against the Turkish team of Galatasaray. It was not enough: three Turkish and two Marseille fans stabbed each other anyway. At the beginning of September there were violent clashes in Nice with the home ultras.

Yuri Alviti, one of the historical leaders of Lazio supporters, said speaking to journalists: «The banned away match in Marseille seems to me a must (sic) of French institutions, an absurdity. The reasons will be very different and certainly date back to a long time ago. Every time one raises his voice he is labeled a fascist. As long as the politically correct exists, nothing will ever change. Moreover, it is a discrimination against all Lazio supporters, even for those who have never had anything to do with violent typhus or the Daspo, perhaps families, who took advantage of the opportunity for a few days out, after enjoying the game ».

After the murder of the Lazio ultras chief Fabrizio Piscitelli, known as Diabolik, killed in Rome on 7 August 2019, new figures are emerging in the north curve of the Olimpico, all belonging to the world of the Roman neo-fascist right. The usual twinning, with other supporters politically aligned in the same way, are renewed and strengthened. Among these, the Bulgarian ultras of Levsky Sofia, known throughout Europe, stand out for their violence.