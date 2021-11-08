Because the Maneskin opened the Rolling Stones concert with the stars and stripes rompers

To open the concert of a living legend like the Rolling Stones, the Maneskin have chosen the most classic of tributes: the colors of the American flag. From Jimi Hendrix to Britney Spears, the stars and stripes have a long tradition in rock history: here’s the meaning hidden in the look.

That the Maneskin they were real rock stars it was now understood, but the definitive consecration came from Mick Jagger in person who thanked the band in Italian during the highly anticipated concert of Las Vegas. Irreverent, irreverent, pure energy: the Maneskins have conquered the United States. First they sparked in New York, then in Hollywood as real dandies, finally they lit up Las Vegas with scratchy stars and stripes rompers. Having to share the stage with the legendaries The Rolling Stons, wanted to break the hearts of the overseas public with the most classic (and rock) of the tributes: dressing in the colors of American flag.

The Maneskins wear the American flag

There were high expectations for the November 6th show: it wasn’t the first American concert, but it was certainly the most important. A group of 20-year-olds who until a year ago were virtually unknown in the United States now had the honor of opening the concert by The Rolling Stones, in a show that many saw as an ideal passing of the baton between a legendary band and an emerging phenomenon. The occasion, therefore, was unique and had to leave their mark on the Las Vegas audience.

Vitoria of the Maneskin with the stars and stripes jumpsuit

To do so, they relied on the most classic of gifts: the “Stars and Stripes“, the flag of the United States. The group wore rompers made to measure by the brand Marcobologna with the colors of the flag: blue top with silver stars and trousers with a red and white striped pattern. The glance was spectacular and sensual, with different details for each member of the group: Victoria’s jumpsuit had a deep V-neckline, Damiano’s had a bare back. Thomas wore a blue one-shoulder crop top instead.

The Maneskin scandalous like the 70s: in the cover of Mammamia the style of the Rolling Stones

Damiano of Maneskin during the opening concert for the Rolling Stones

Because the US flag is part of the history of rock

Before understanding if the look really had a famous inspiration, we need to make a clarification: the cult of the flag, in the United States, is very much felt and is intertwined with the history of music. The list of artists who have worn the flag – for provocation or patriotism – is very long and goes from Courtney Love to Kid Rock, come on Guns’n’Roses to Miley Cyrus.

Katy Perry wears the US flag

One of the most iconic images of the sixties is Jimi Hendrix holding the guitar in a stars and stripes shirt. These were the years of counter-culture and youth movements and in his music the symbols of the nation took on a strong political significance. Scrolling quickly to the present day, examples are wasted, with some singular coincidence: Britney Spears posed on the cover for Rolling Stone (in fact) with a stars and stripes top in 2000 and Adam Levine danced with the American flag in the video of Moves Like Jagger. Everything returns, in music as in fashion.

What does the American flag symbolize

Katy Perry performed in a stars and stripes corset in 2013, after Barack Obama’s victory. How can we forget Lady Gaga and Beyoncé in the video of Telephone? Yes, they also appear in the long list the Country Cousins: we doubt that the Maneskins could have copied them (as they insinuated on social networks) and we categorically exclude that they could have copied them Miley Cyrus in the tour of Bangerz. The Maneskins have traced a long tradition: many British stars, for example, wore the colors of the flag for their first performances in the United States, from Bono Vox of U2 at Spice Girls. The look is therefore a double tribute: to the great history of rock, of which they are now indisputably part, and to the country that crowned them true international rock stars. After all, this is what symbolizes, not without contradictions, the US flag: a promised land where anyone, regardless of where they come from, can live. his American dream.