Because the next mayor of New York wants to be paid in Bitcoin

The statements released by the future mayor of New York, Eric Adams, reveal enthusiasm for the world of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general. Among the projects is to encourage innovation in this regard and explore the possibility of encouraging companies and shops to accept these currencies as a form of payment.

The future mayor of New York, the former senator and former policeman Eric Adams, announced that he wanted to perceive his first three salaries in Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency par excellence that has been a candidate for years as a payment system of the future. The anticipation arrived on Twitter a few days ago, but it is part of a broader strategy that the next mayor of the US metropolis intends to follow to transform the city into a hub for startups and institutions vote for the adoption of cryptocurrencies.

The programmatic tweet

In the twitter published in recent days Adams replied to the mayor of Miami Francis Suarez, who first launched the idea of ​​receiving the first salary as a first citizen in Bitcoin: the elected mayor of New York has not only relaunched by proposing to convert into Bitcoin the first three months of his salary, but he also anticipated imagining his city as the new center of the cryptocurrency industry “and other fast-growing innovative initiatives”. Adams is an open supporter of cryptocurrencies, and in the course of a subsequent interview granted to CNN he elaborated further on the question: to the questions of the broadcaster he replied that schools will have to teach the rudiments of the technology that underlies cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

From schools to shops

It is not clear what level of schooling Adams was referring to in his statements; the future mayor, however, seems willing to explore the potential of the world of cryptocurrencies not only in their future developments, but also as a factor of innovation for traditional activities. In a passage of the interview, the mayor states that he wants to move calmly and pay due attention to incentivize local shops and businesses to accept cryptocurrencies as a form of payment. Time will tell how he will actually move: the actual start of his mandate is scheduled for January 1 next year.