Because the Pope’s travels have come to an abrupt halt

The Dad who was chosen “by the end of the world” seems to have some difficulty in resuming his evangelization activity throughout the globe. And this is true at least with respect to the profile of Francesco’s physical presence.

I am at least three factors that are limiting the external action of the Argentine pontiff: the geopolitical situation, which presents a whole series of difficulties and balances to be taken into consideration, the knee pain with which Jorge Mario Bergoglio has had to deal for some time (the Argentine also had to renounce a meeting on the Mediterranean in Florence), the stop that resulted from the pandemic that actually slowed down the agenda that Peter’s successor had planned for this phase of the pontificate.

It could have been the time of historical travel: that in China – a visit aired since after the agreement that reconciled the Vatican and the People’s Republic of China – but has not been talked about for some time. And then again the visit to Fly, the place where, due to the interreligious dialogue established with the Orthodox of Kirill, the symbolic unity of Christianity, an objective that the Holy Father has never renounced, could have taken further steps forward. But the war unleashed in Ukraine by Vladimir Putin changed the picture. L’Argentinaof course, that the Jesuit has never visited since sitting on the throne but, at least for now, the lineup of the man who succeeded Joseph Ratzinger does not provide for a passage in the country of origin.

The summit with Patriarch Kirill in Jerusalem will not take place. Bergoglio himself, in an interview with La Nacion, admitted that this would have caused too much “confusion”. And, as reported these days by Tomorrowwho presented an examination of this “brake” on papal travels, the next steps announced will be only two: the Democratic Republic of Congo and the South Sudan. Provided that the pain in the knee – the one that even prevented the pontiff from saying Mass at St. Peter’s recently – does not force us to change programs during construction, but there should be no such problems.

No one in the Holy See feels like denying the possibility that Francis, in the end, decides to leave for Kiev. Cardinal and Secretary of State Pietro Parolin has also recently admitted that the possibility is always there. If only because the intentions of the former archbishop of Buenos Aires remain all those actions that could contribute to pacification in Ukraine. But it certainly wouldn’t be the simplest of trips: the feeling is that Bergoglio is willing to leave as long as it really serves to stop hostilities.

In summary, there are many visits to reside on the level of potential but few are those lowered on the practical act. 2022 could be another year of setback for the evangelizing thrust of the first South American pope in history.