because the price of a pack of pens is rising

The energy price increases have to do with it, but that’s not all. The price of pasta is skyrocketing (you will have already noticed it by shopping at the supermarket from last summer onwards). The increase in the price of wheat and the high bill are felt in the everyday shopping of Italians. A juncture of different reasons has meant that a kilo of pasta, which in September the large retailers bought for 1.10 euros, now costs 1.40. And the worst is yet to come: by the end of the month the figure will jump to € 1.52. We are talking about increases of 38%, therefore not a few cents per pack.

Pasta costs more and more

In a long interview with Sole 24 Ore, Vincenzo Divella, CEO of the homonymous group, the second largest pasta brand in the beautiful country, takes a snapshot of the situation. Not rosy. “We had to ask for the first 30 cents after the summer, to cope with the dizzying increase in the cost of our main raw material, namely wheat. Between June and today, the price of wheat on the Foggia stock exchange has increased by 90. %. An increase that we could never have amortized by ourselves, just think that for us semolina represents 60% of all the production cost of pasta. price increases: the cost of cellophane increased by 25%, gas by 300%, electricity too. For this reason, in January we asked the large retailers for another 12 cents per kilo. An increase that should become effective with the renewal of orders at the end of this month “.

Italians never give up on pasta, and many consumers are still linked to the most important brands. Pasta is not the first food you buy in a discount, there is affection for the clientele and Italians know how to recognize the importance of a quality raw material in the kitchen. But until when? Large-scale distribution (which on pasta, flour, eggs, milk has lower margins than other products, ed) at first resisted, then gave up. “The only thing he asked of us – explains Divella – was to spread the increases gradually: the first ten cents more in October, the second in November, the third in December. And now the new quota”. Increases spread, therefore: the timing changes but not the substance.

What is happening

The increase was not sudden, which is why less attentive customers did not notice it immediately. Unfortunately, that’s not all. He told the Confindustria newspaper Divella that “prices could rise again. In December the production plants stopped for 15 days and no one bought wheat. But already yesterday, at the Bari commodity exchange, the first meeting after the New Year, there was a 6% increase. The pasta factories restart their engines, and immediately the price of wheat rises. Then there is another thing that worries me: will national wheat be enough, until June? “. The last harvest in Italy was good, but we are not self-sufficient and we buy it partly from abroad, where the harvest has gone badly and where the prices of the raw materials are very high.

From the point of view of large-scale distribution, it will be a complex year for various reasons: the increases in light (+ 55%) and gas (+ 42%) have also begun to vary the mix of weekly shopping, leading many people to choose more products. basic necessities such as pasta, flour, eggs, milk, poultry and more. Food products with a low margin. If this is added to the increases in the price lists of suppliers and, as mentioned, to the increase in the energy bill, the budgets of supermarkets are affected. The producers have brought into force the new price lists which, as a rule, are valid for the entire calendar year. But in 2022 some industries have already anticipated to large-scale distribution that over the next few months there will be other price increases motivated by increases in international markets.

In the pasta category, the increases on the international semolina markets also weigh, increased by over 70%, the increase in sea freight rates (for exports a container to Asia or the USA, which a year ago cost 3 thousand euros, now costs 12 thousand ), fertilizers, packaging costs starting from paper and plastic to end with the energy bill. For cartons and plastic film, costs have increased by up to 25%. “Large-scale distribution is behaving responsibly towards end consumers – says Giorgio Santambrogio, CEO of the VèGè Group – From a system perspective, we ask not only an institutional table from the Government but also a review of purchase prices from suppliers once there should be a reduction in costs that are now crazy “.