Because the price of vegetables is exploding

Just go to the local market, the supermarket or the greengrocer to realize it. Vegetables and fruit are reaching unprecedented prices. Food commodity prices have peaked since 2011, and the rise in energy prices has led to further increases in production costs. The result is a massive increase in global food prices. The jump in inflation in the OECD area is at its highest since 1997.

It is the production costs that weigh the most on the price of vegetables. It is not true that the vast majority of consumers choose seasonal vegetables and fruits, wishes and beautiful stories apart. Enrico Allasia, president of Confagricoltura Piemonte, tells the Press that “the reality is that even today the majority of shoppers try to satisfy their tastes, choosing from what the market offers”. In winter, as our grandparents well knew, the choice would be limited, very limited if we followed the seasonal flows. However, fresh vegetables are always at the top of consumers’ preferences: in the cold autumn-winter season they can only be grown under greenhouses and it is inevitable that the cost of gas affects: methane was billed 0.18 euros per cubic meter, while today costs 1.20 euros. So tomatoes increased by 35%, eggplants by 37%, just to give two examples.

The price lists of the Turin agro-food center do not lie: a year ago in this period (wholesale prices) white cauliflowers cost 90 cents per kilo, while today they are quoted at 1.30 euros; courgettes went from € 1.60 to € 2.65. Fennel is a record, jumping from 45 cents per kilo to 2.30 euros. Producers’ costs show no sign of slowing down, let alone reducing. “For a year now, the cost of nitrogen fertilizers has increased on average by 290% – explains Allasia – while the methane gas used for heating greenhouses has increased by over 600%”. Price increases, evident to all, are a big problem. Because if it is true that consumers pay very high prices for vegetables when they shop, this is not enough to give real oxygen to farmers and horticulturists: the latter, in fact, flounder with wholesale negotiations and are unable to recover the higher costs. they claim. Gloomy scenarios. Many farmers are considering postponing sowing or modifying the normal production structures, precisely because of the difficulties they are experiencing.

In Europe, the increase in prices is linked above all to expensive energy, but the theme is vast, multifaceted, global and does not concern only fruit and vegetables. The latest FAO analyzes show that while food prices remained stable between 2015 and 2020, they increased by an average of 28% in 2021. The push involved vegetable oils, cereals, coffee, sugar, meat and dairy products, potatoes. Everything is connected in today’s world, the restart of global demand also weighs in the face of the lack of supply, due in turn to various factors; in addition to the increase in energy prices, climate change played a role, which in 2021 led among other things to extreme weather events, particularly in some of the large agricultural producing countries, from Brazil to Argentina to the United States . Also, note today the Manifestthere is the problem of the replenishment of stocks, after the African swine fever and the covid, which resulted in a real shock in the world food system, and then again the recent logistical and sea transport problems, conflicts in some countries and finally, of course, the unleashing of international speculation.

