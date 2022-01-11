Because the referees have to blow the whistle more

We would be curious to know if church the cruciate ligament was injured in the first impact with Smalling, who threw him to the ground, or a few minutes more? late in the twist that, still in pain, he operated on the knee, remaining nailed to the ankle. And we would be equally interested in ascertaining whether Insigne, crawling with a limp, and kicking a shot on goal after feeling the first pang in the groin, has it worsened the entity or not? of the stretch. In either case our questions will remain unanswered. However? Chiesa and Insigne, in addition to still being the flags of their respective clubs, are also staples of the National from Mancini, which in two months will be played in a prohibitive play-off, access to the World Cup.

Will you say? than win against Rome or against the Samp in the league and ?, for the Juve and the Naples, a healthy selfishness, fully shared by the fans, and capable of igniting a championship that remains, in the collective imagination, the sun around which everything revolves. However? we are allowed to express a doubt. Someone got it? asked what would happen if theItaly it was for the second consecutive time out of the most? major football competition on the planet? What damage would the clubs have, in terms of lost revenue from TV rights, financial devaluation of the players’ pool, image? This is to say that, net of the legitimate decision of the companies? to ask the maximum from their athletes, wouldn’t a pinch of respect for the national team be just a sign of solidarity? sporty and patriotic, but also a forward-looking strategy for the entire football system. This reflection risks falling unheard in the climate of confusion that the flare-up of the pandemic has triggered, causing some games to be skipped in a season in which there are very few holes to recover them. One of these breaks comes at the end of the month, and will it be? the only opportunity for the coach to gather what remains of the Azzurri in view of the double elimination match against fruit salad and who will he win with? between Portugal And Turkey. AND? an appointment that calls to responsibility? the entire national football movement. From the presidents of the clubs, to the coaches, to the players themselves, whose health is worth gold as never before. And it must be protected from Covid with mass vaccination and with a caution that, unfortunately, during the Christmas holidays and? failure. And from injuries, with the right and duty to rest, even at the cost of enhancing some spring talent.

A lot can be done by the referees. To whom is it? it is legitimate to ask to break the violent game in the bud. The dynamics more and more? football performance and speed? increasing in exchanges and tackles increase the risk of very serious injuries for athletes, already stressed? by a reduction in recovery times between one race and another. Do the referees have to blow the whistle more? and better, by dissuading the players from confusing competition with violence. They call them tactical fouls, with a very lenient adjective, but sometimes they are ruthless sports killer moves. The tactic is? another thing, even those technicians who suggest them, or make them the pivot of their strategy, are convinced of this. They are not smart. They are scarce.