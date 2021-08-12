because the resistance at $ 48,000 is the key to new all-time highs From CoinTelegraph



Technical analysis on Bitcoin: why the resistance at $ 48,000 is the key to new all-time highs



Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency market have accelerated heavily in recent weeks: Bitcoin has risen 60% from its July lows, Ether (ETH) has shown strength with a 90% rally, and other altcoins have also recorded huge gains. .

The general sentiment has also changed heavily. Three weeks ago, most people were discussing a potential drop to $ 20,000, considering it the result of the infamous moving average death cross. Conversely, a golden cross for Bitcoin is in the pipeline, with a potential breakout above $ 48,000.

Key resistance at $ 48,000 Daily chart of. Source: TradingView The daily chart for Bitcoin gives us a lot of information. The market is approaching a major resistance zone: the breakout above $ 48,000 would mark a bullish continuation and a potential test of all-time highs.

