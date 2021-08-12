because the resistance at $ 48,000 is the key to new all-time highs

Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency market have accelerated heavily in recent weeks: Bitcoin has risen 60% from its July lows, Ether (ETH) has shown strength with a 90% rally, and other altcoins have also posted huge gains. .

The general sentiment has also changed heavily. Three weeks ago, most people were discussing a potential drop to $ 20,000, considering it the result of the infamous moving average death cross. Conversely, a golden cross for Bitcoin is in the pipeline, with a potential breakout above $ 48,000.

Key resistance at $ 48,000

BTC / USD daily chart. Source: TradingView

The daily chart for Bitcoin gives us a lot of information. The market is approaching a major resistance zone: the breakout above $ 48,000 would mark a bullish continuation and a potential test of all-time highs.

Therefore, the region around $ 48,000 is critical, as previous support before the market started to steeply correct. Now, this resistance is undergoing the first approach: it will hardly be scratched on the first attempt.

On the other hand, the market has reversed the downward trend. Since the all-time high, decreasing highs and lows have been created, marking the beginning of a bear market, at least in the medium term. This downward trend has led to a correction of more than 50%.

The recent run has negated this bearish outlook, setting a new higher high. In addition, a new higher low was also created, confirming the new directionality.

That said, if the market fails to break out of $ 48,000 in the next few weeks, the support level and ultimately the critical level to sustain this momentum will be around $ 37,500. Simply put, new highs will be reached if BTC manages to hold above this level.

The last thing to note, however, is the potential bearish divergence. This is unconfirmed but given the recent weakness around the 200-day moving average, a short-term correction is still likely as the market is approaching a higher time resistance.

Total market capitalization in front of the final resistance zone

Daily chart of the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies. Source: TradingView

The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has broken through a resistance zone at $ 1.750 billion. The next zone of resistance is approaching: the crucial value before the May crash was around $ 2 trillion.

A similar area of ​​focus for Bitcoin can be seen at around $ 48,000. Hence, an immediate breakout is also unlikely.

A higher minimum will have to be established if the overall market cap is pushed back to $ 2 trillion. Similarly, at Bitcoin’s $ 37,500 support level, support for the overall market cap stands at $ 1,500 billion.

Is Altcoin Market Cap Risking 25% Correction?

Daily chart of the total market capitalization of Altcoins. Source: TradingView

The market capitalization of altcoins shows crucial resistance at around $ 1.150 billion, comparable to that of Bitcoin at $ 48,000. Likewise, a breakout on the first attempt is unlikely and therefore a certain S / R range should be expected.

Bitcoin: key levels to watch on lower time frames

BTC / USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

For Bitcoin, the critical levels to be maintained to avoid negative assumptions lie in the $ 44,800 – $ 45,100 range. That region will have to support the price to prevent a potential turnaround. Bitcoin’s critical resistance lies between $ 47,500 and $ 49,000. If broken with bullish momentum, continuation to $ 55,000 and potentially the discovery of new all-time highs is likely.

Despite this, in the event that a reversal should occur, it is possible to find many levels of support for the price of Bitcoin. The first support level is at $ 42,600, while the large support zone is at $ 40,800.

Such a 15% correction would be very healthy for the market and would give people the opportunity to re-enter slightly lower levels. However, the price of Bitcoin is expected to remain above $ 37,500 to support the current bullish momentum of rising highs and lows.

If this does not happen, the market may reserve further corrections.

