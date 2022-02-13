Because the Russia-Ukraine war would raise the price of bread and pasta

From the front to the table: the tension between Russia and Ukraine risks leading to new price increases. The alarm comes today from trade associations: the possible Russian invasion could have important repercussions on the grain market and agricultural raw materials. International grain prices could realistically rise. The ongoing crisis between Ukraine and Russia is already inflating prices, but the worst may be yet to come.

From the front to the table

International quotations of wheat for bread and corn for animal feed are soaring: they jumped 4.5% and 5% respectively in just one week. This is what emerges from Coldiretti’s analysis of the weekly closing of the futures market of the Chicago commodity exchange, which represents the world reference point for agricultural raw materials which are at the highest values ​​of the decade.

What is worrying – underlines Coldiretti – is the fact that the conflict could damage infrastructures and block shipments from the Black Sea ports with a collapse of availability on world markets and the real risk of famine and social tensions. In addition to having an energy reserve for gas, Ukraine also plays an important role on the agricultural front with the production of about 36 million tons of corn for animal feed (5th place in the world) and 25 million tons of wheat tender for the production of bread (7th place in the world). Moreover, Ukraine ranks third as a world exporter of wheat while Russia ranks first: together they guarantee about 1/3 of world trade.

More and more bitter coffee: because the price is exploding

A global emergency that directly concerns Italy which is a deficit country and imports even 64% of its wheat needs for the production of bread and biscuits. In 2021, more than 120 million kilos of wheat arrived from Ukraine and about 100 million kilos of wheat from Russia, which has already announced that it will limit its wheat exports from 15 February to 30 June next.

In Italy, one in five wheat fields have disappeared

A situation determined by the disappearance in the last decade in Italy of one out of five wheat fields with the loss of almost half a million hectares cultivated because many industries for myopia have preferred to continue to buy speculatively on the world market for years rather than guaranteeing supplies. with national product through supply chain contracts supported by Coldiretti.

With the Covid pandemic – continues Coldiretti – the scenario is marked by hoardings and international tensions with China which by the first half of the agricultural year 2022 will have accumulated 69% of the world reserves of corn for livestock feed but also 60% of rice and 51% of wheat are the basis of human nutrition in different continents, based on Nikkei Asia’s analysis of data from the American Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The tense situation with Russia is triggering a new short-circuit on the national agricultural sector which has already experienced the failures of the volatility of the price lists in a country like Italy which is heavily deficient in some sectors and needs a plan to strengthen production and storage for the main commodities, from wheat to corn up to the expected national protein plan for feeding farm animals to regain competitiveness with respect to foreign competitors. In Italy, also due to the expensive energy, the costs of sowing for the production of wheat have practically doubled due to increases of over 50% for the diesel oil necessary for working the land, but the costs of agricultural vehicles and plant protection products have also increased. and fertilizers that even triple.

“In the immediate future, it is therefore necessary to ensure the financial sustainability of farms and stables so that the prices paid to farmers and breeders do not fall below the sharply increasing production costs due to the increase in the prices of raw materials, also at the basis of animal nutrition” he says. the president of Coldiretti Ettore Prandini in specifying that “The NRR is fundamental to face the challenges of the ecological and digital transition and we are ready to make agriculture a protagonist by making the most of the over 6 billion euros available to overcome the present weaknesses, defend food sovereignty and reduce dependence on foreign countries “.

The high prices linked to the increase in gas, electricity and fuel have already hit hard the spending of Italians with average increases of more than 20%. To give an example, from March to October 2021 the cost of bread increased by 11%, reaching 3.86 euros per kilo.