Because the sanctions against Russia (and Covid) are putting China in crisis

The World Bank expects Russian GDP to fall 11.2% and inflation growth of 7.6% compared to the previous month. However, after the publication of the first quarter data (Q1 2022), most of the Italian newspapers opened by asking: are sanctions against Russia working? This is because despite the national economy is collapsing, the ruble returns to pre-invasion levels and Moscow’s trade balance closes in positive: 58 billion dollars, against 46.6 in 2021 and 22.5 in 2020. , according to experts from the Institute of International Finance could quadruple by the end of the year.

The Chinese pay for the Ukrainian crisis

Similarly, as reported by Alessandra Colarizi on China Files, a 30.4% increase in trade between Russia and China, which in the first quarter reached $ 38.18 billion. In all of 2021, trade with Moscow has exceeded $ 147 billion, with the two leaders agreeing to reach 250 in February, during the Olympics and before the invasion. It will hardly be possible. If on the one hand, the Russian and Chinese authorities, alongside some Western media, deduce a strategic advantage in the relationship between countries with respect to the conflict, in reality, looking at the data in more detail – as also reported by Bloomberg – the export China before the invasion was growing, while now it has collapsed by 7.7% compared to 2021. An even worse result than in March 2020, when there was the advent of Covid.

On the contrary, the import of goods from Russia grew by 26.4% in the first quarter, but in general the collapse of several supply chains produced a negative figure in the total import compared to March 2021. According to Reuters this is well 8 percentage points less than expected growth. Similarly, if Russian exports to China increased, overall – and despite the increase in the price of fossil fuels – its value fell by 8.3% compared to the previous three months. Imports also dropped by 16.8%. The Kiel Institute for the World Economy recorded -70% of containers arriving on the east coast (Vladivostok) and -40% on the west coast (St. Petersburg). It is a concrete demonstration of how faced with an increasingly isolated country, the Chinese are starting to pay for Russian choices. A situation that proves unsustainable already in the short term.

Economy in lockdown

Beijing must therefore be increasingly cautious, especially now that the cost of the global crisis is added to the internal situation made problematic by Covid. Currently a quarter of the population, or 373 million people, are in total or partial lockdown, and considerable social tensions are being created. “If we look at the affected provinces,” said Rob Subbaraman, head of research for Asia ex-Japan Economics, “we can estimate that they cover 40% of the national GDP”. The country’s main financial center, Shanghai, is severely affected and the population even complains about the shortage of primary supplies. The situation for industrial production in Jilin and Guangdong is also potentially dramatic.

The abrupt return of the pandemic in China is attributed to the fact that Xi Jinping’s health management – characterized by strong isolation, tracking and vaccination – has not proved effective in the face of the new variants, especially in environments with a high population density. Although the vaccination rate is higher than the Italian one (88% versus 84% ​​from Italy), 12% of the remaining unvaccinated citizens is equivalent to more than double the entire population of the Bel Paese and is largely composed of over- 60 (there are 130 million without dose). Additionally, a Yale study showed that the domestic vaccine, Sinovac, was less effective against Omicron.

Double-edged blades

However, net of these considerations, Xi Jinping is continuing to quarantine even asymptomatic people. A management that, in the New York Times, has come to be compared to the specter of Mao and his great battles such as the “Leap Forward”, as it does not want to be abandoned because it is a characterizing element of Xi’s political action, boasted in every area of ​​propaganda, like the great relationship with Putin, who came to define “best friend” in 2019. Both critical elements in view of the autumn Congress. There should be no risks for the President’s third term, but certainly these events do not go unnoticed by the dynamics of the Party and its legitimacy in the eyes of the population.

According to experts, the Chinese lockdown, added to the war and sanctions, could hit the global market so hard “as to reduce the crises experienced in 2020 and 2021”. Richard Martin, director of IMA Asia, is convinced of this. The Dragon “accounts for 20% of global demand, but its role in supply chains is even greater.” Much of the goods manufactured in the world have components that come from China, which is the country that appears to be the first exporter and the second importer in the world. Consequently, the difficulties of the Chinese economy with respect to the Ukrainian crisis and Covid could seriously jeopardize the recovery of the global economy and the subsistence of European supply chains.

Does Xi need Putin?

Therefore, the complexity of the relationship with Russia is no longer just political but begins to show its limits on an economic and social level. Above all, if we calculate that in the face of an economic scenario that promises to be disastrous for mandarins, trade with Moscow – despite growing – corresponds to just one fifth of those between China and the EU in the same period (Q1 2022). Beijing mainly buys oil, gas and agricultural raw materials and in turn sells electronic components, machinery and vehicles. In the last year, China has increased its imports of liquid natural gas by 22%, but the main supplier remains Australia. Sending Chinese arms could scale the balance but has been discouraged on multiple occasions and would lead to a massive turnaround: around 80% of the weapons imported from Beijing between 2017 and 2021 came from Moscow.

However, if on the one hand the report shows little hopeful prospects, on the other hand it finds respite in the compactness of the Atlantic alliance and in its growing expansion in Europe and East Asia. The American aircraft carriers return to the Sea of ​​Japan (it hasn’t happened for 5 years) in front of North Korea and under Russia, while Finland and Sweden make strides in Western military integration, along with Tokyo and Seoul participating in a high-profile NATO meeting.

As explained in recent weeks here on Fanpage.it, powers like Japan have never signed the end of the Second World War with Moscow, and now they feel threatened no longer by two, but by three neighboring nuclear powers. (China, North Korea and Russia). Likewise, Beijing’s fears are no less dire. In addition to the impact of sanctions, China must hold together more contradictions: anti-American interests and relations with Moscow; European investments on the New Silk Road; interests in Africa; the policy of non-interference and the domestic situation; the growth of tensions in the China Sea and its territorial claims, which have nothing to do with those of Russia.

Currently, therefore, there are more divergences than affinities between Russia and China. However, as also emerged from the China-EU Summit, if Brussels wants Beijing to be further away from Moscow, it must show itself more independent from Washington. A geopolitical dilemma that day by day increases its complexity inversely proportional to the time left to stem the spread of a crisis which, in humanitarian and socio-economic terms, could seriously make us re-evaluate the last two years.