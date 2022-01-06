Because the sentence on the “Colston Four” is destined to go down in history

LONDON – The Bristol Court ruling, which acquitted the four boys who smeared and threw the statue of the slave trader Edward Colston in the River Avon, is destined to make history. The act of insubordination by some activists of Black Lives Matter on 7 June 2020, in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, had been one of the symbols of the affirmation of cancel culture in Great Britain. The forced removal of the statue had divided public opinion, so much so that Interior Minister Priti Patel had asked for exemplary sentences for the “Colston Four”, the four boys who refused to pay a fine and accepted able to go to court.

From the beginning, Black Lives Matter activists aimed not only to win the trial, but to get law. The defense strategy, which later proved successful, was to recognize the role of the accused in the demolition of the statue, arguing however that the act did not constitute any crime. According to the “Colston Four”, the crime was committed by the Bristol authorities by dedicating in 1895 a statue to a slave trader – who owned shares in the Royal African Company, which trafficked 84,000 Africans during his existence – and refusing to remove it despite the protests of the inhabitants of Bristol. As Rhian Graham, one of the defendants, explained, referring to local authorities, “they had enough time to recognize how much damage the statue of a slaveholder in a multicultural city was causing. After a hundred years of dissent, someone should have listened ”. The removal of the work was, according to him, “an act of solidarity and compassion, not of violence”.

The trial against the “Colston Four” acquired a symbolic meaning which, according to the detractors, conditioned the vote of the jury, which clearly expressed itself in favor of the activists with 11 votes to 1. In his final speech, the lawyer of one of the activists, Liam Walker, said that “every defendant was on the right side of the story and, I believe, also on the right side of the law”. During the trial, the defense arranged for Professor David Olusoga, a prominent anti-racist scholar who spoke of Colston’s role in the slave trade, and other prominent members of Bristol’s black community, including the former, to be heard. mayor. The street artist Banksy, a native of the city, also intervened, who designed ad hoc t-shirts – which the “Colston Four” wore on the day of the acquittal – to raise funds to pay their legal costs.

The ruling was met with a cry of liberation from liberal and progressive England, but it deeply disappointed conservatives, who believe this decision sets a dangerous precedent. Many ministers were amazed by the jury’s verdict, and Tory Congressman Julian Knight said that “the fact that no one will be punished for the destruction of this statue is disturbing from the standpoint of protecting our history.” Even the conservative newspaper Daily Telegraph argues that the Bristol ruling will have dangerous consequences, as anyone will feel entitled to demolish the statues by which they do not feel represented, even if they depict national symbols. For example, in the summer of 2020 some protesters smeared the statue of Winston Churchill, accused of being a racist, and a few months later Extinction Rebellion protesters sabotaged the distribution of newspapers belonging to Rupert Murdoch, believed to be deniers about climate change. Will the Bristol precedent give them impunity?