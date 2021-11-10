because the situation is worse than a year ago

According to the German virologist Christian Drosten, Germany risks counting 100,000 more deaths from Covid-19 if it does not intervene immediately with new restrictive measures. Due to the presence of the Delta variant, much more contagious, the epidemiological situation is worse than last year: “A very difficult winter awaits us, increase vaccinations and decrease social contacts”.

In Germany there are too few people vaccinated against Covid and the risk is of having to count no less than 100 thousand more deaths in the coming months. That’s what he explained in his podcast NDR Info, taken from the newspaper Spiegel, the virologist Christian Drosten, head of the ward at the Charite Hospital in Berlin, warning that the epidemiological situation, already complicated, could soon worsen if not taken immediately measures more stringent. On the other hand, said the expert, England’s experience is clear: action must be taken immediately to avoid reaching those figures, defined as “a prudent estimate”. Specifically, Drosten argued in favor of considering new contact restrictions to control the chain of transmission of the infection. Testing alone, proposed by some political parties, will not bring the situation under control. The waves that there have been pandemic so far, he explained, have shown that only with changes in the behaviors of the population it is possible to obtain a decrease in the incidence, now reaching 232.1 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants and marking for the third consecutive day the maximum since the beginning of the emergency. According to the Robert Koch Institut, the incidence was 213.7 cases yesterday and 201.1 on Monday. According to the institute, 39,676 new infections have been registered in the past 24 hours, just below the record figure of 37,120 reported on Friday.

Also according to the virologist, the situation is worse than a year ago. There Delta variant, to which almost all cases are also connected in Germany, quickly transforms vaccinated people into carriers of the virus. At the same time, these people move relatively freely in society. “Here the virus also reaches the unvaccinated, who in most cases develop severe forms of the disease”, which is why everyone has to vaccinate at least another 15 million people. It is also important for Drosten to speed up with the administration of the booster doses: “We must fill the vaccination gaps to get out of this emergency because – he concluded – a very difficult winter with new, let’s say calmly: closure measures. “According to the expert, measures such as the 2G rule, already in force in Austria and in some German regions, such as Saxony and Bavaria, which basically provides for a lockdown light for no vax, probably not enough to reduce the number of infections enough in consideration of the Delta variant.