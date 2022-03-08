“Because the third world war cannot be ruled out a priori”

There war in Ukraine it has gangrenous aspects that leave no room for too much optimism for the time being. He is convinced of it Marco Di Liddo, Senior Analyst of Ce.Si, that is of the Center for International Studies. If the “ceasefire”, for the analyst, is the most easily achievable goal, the missed steps backwards of the forces in the field, with realism, can only involve some reflection on why a burdensome escalation cannot be excluded on principle .

You at the Center for International Studies don’t seem particularly optimistic.

“It is not a question of being optimistic or pessimistic. We do not make fortune-tellers. Ours are analyzes. So there is a need for common sense and firmness. The watchword is” realism “which derives from the observation of the factors in game in the crisis. Right now, the discussion tends towards escalating tensions. None of the parties involved are showing the will to take a step back. Everyone is firm on their positions. EU, USA, Ukraine and Russia: no one has changed of a comma of priorities or requests. The factors on the ground are always equal to themselves and no one has shown that they want to give up “.

How could the situation be unblocked?

“Predicting if and how everything can unlock is really complex. The real problem is that the parties cannot talk to each other. The starting point of the compromise has not yet been identified. In progress – it is worth remembering – there is a competition between blocs of powers or blocs of countries to project their influence on Ukraine, with the EU and NATO who would like it to reach out to the West, while Russia would like it to be within its sphere of influence. The interest of the Ukrainian people. A compromise point should be identified. What is not there at the moment. Some have said this point could be represented by the cession of Crimea to Russia. But the Ukrainians do not even consider this possibility. what are we talking about? The most immediate objective may be a ceasefire: this is the maximum obtainable to date “.

You don’t feel like ruling out World War III, right?

“Yes, a priori, a third world war cannot be excluded. Also because the crisis factors tend to become gangrenous rather than improve. Russia’s words were not reassuring: they will go all the way – they said – and have sent letters to institutions and EU citizens related to the consequences of supporting Ukraine. And these are written words and they don’t need to be interpreted. “

There is a lot of talk about the tightness of the Russian power system.

“The power system in Russia is not an inscrutable monolith. We must not conceive it that way. And Russia is not an absolute monarchy: it is a complex architecture of power, with various oligarchies, not only economic, with intelligence and security services. and with a military sector. Putin right now is the strongest character, because he determined that system of power. But he does not have control over every single member. There are people who owe their fortune to Putin and who will support him until in the end. Other people, on the other hand, see the change of leadership as an opportunity. We must beware of trivial simplifications. There is also an equally substantial part of the apparatus that is opposed to the war in progress. Putin is gambling everything: the more the operation will go wrong , the more his authority will be scratched and the opposing party will gain positions to the detriment of the one in favor “.

There are those who fear that an accident could make things worse.

“Accidents are the result of political manipulation. If one were to seek confrontation, any potential point of friction would be used as a pretext. If Russia had wanted to invade NATO, it would have already had the pretext of weapons sent by Westerners to Ukraine. Let’s do it. another example concerning the conflict in Syria: Turkey, some time ago, shot down a Russian plane. If Russia had wanted to raise the bar of confrontation, even that incident could have been a pretext. The real danger lies. in the moment of extreme tension and volatility. Russia is at stake much more than what is at stake for the West “.

Is the West supporting Zelensky enough?

“Let’s start from an assumption: with respect to the entire Ukrainian crisis, we made mistakes from 2014 onwards, because we were unable to bring Russia to the table and make it clear which lines would not have been overcome. The West and the Kremlin are jointly responsible for the Then the Kremlin made an unjustifiable use of force As far as Western support for Ukraine is concerned: what we have done is the maximum possible to avoid, for political-human responsibility and to avoid a direct confrontation with Russia. We are trying to avoid World War III. And NATO wants to avoid the aforementioned incident. “

An accident could have been that of the Zaporizhzhia power plant.

“International law prohibits certain sites from being involved in conflicts. But international law, nine times out of ten, becomes waste paper during a war conflict. Responsibility is needed on the part of all parties to the conflict, in this case of Russia which appears to have attacked near that site. A disaster of that kind, if it happened, would affect everyone, and not just Russia and Ukraine. We are talking about the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Remember the Chernobyl disaster: imagine what could happen, for human health, if there were any problems in Zaporizhzhia. We would notice it in twenty years “.