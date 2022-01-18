Because the Var did not intervene to correct the serious mistake of the referee Serra in Milan-Spezia

In Milan-Spezia the referee Serra made a serious mistake in conceding the free kick to the Rossoneri (for a foul on Rebic), making Messias’ goal and conclusion unsuccessful. Could the Var report the mistake to the race director? No, that’s why.

The serious mistake committed by the referee Serra: he concedes the punishment to Milan for a foul on Rebic, stops the game before the ball kicked by Messias crosses the goal line of Spezia

In Milan–Spice L’referee Serra committed a grave procedural error as well as technical: he did not give the advantage to the Rossoneri by whistling a free kick on Rebic and invalidating the 2-1 goal of Messias. The situation becomes disastrous when, on the overturning in front of Gyasi, he scores the 1-2 with time out. Why the Var did not intervene? This is the question asked by many fans who attended the episode at San Siro as well as at home. Yet from the control room there had already been a report previously to correct another decision by the match director on the occasion of the penalty kick awarded to Pioli’s team after the on-field-review. The mistake in the interpretation of the contact between is clear and evident Leao (AC Milan striker) e Provedel (Spezia goalkeeper): it is the latter who makes a clear foul on the Portuguese and not vice versa, so much so that the review is short and Serra gives penalties to the hosts. A game situation that falls within the cases of the Video Assistant Referee protocol.

On the action of the scandal, which sent the Rossoneri into a rage (for which Serra himself and the referees apologized), could he not have warned the referee of the clamorous error? No, that’s why. The dynamics of the episode and the rules help to explain how the referee’s precipitation – who immediately signaled the impropriety suffered by Rebic – made it impossible for any intervention by the Var. The whistle occurred when the ball was still in game, without waiting for the shot and before it crossed the goal line.

The referee Serra apologizes to the AC Milan players for not having granted the advantage rule on the occasion of the most contested episode of the match against Spezia

When Serra notices the combined disaster he puts his hand to the headset and gives the impression of doing a very quick check with his colleagues: nothing to do, there is no possibility of reviewing the action with slow motion on the pitch. The reason? By rashly reporting the punishment, he actually interrupted the game redeeming Messias’ vain conclusion and goal.

Moviola Milan-Spezia: just the penalty on Leao weighs a wrong choice by Serra in the final

What should Serra have done? Granting the advantage rule: it is not a real prescription but an appendix to rule 5 (the one relating to the role and powers of the referee) which remains at the discretion of the referee’s interpretation.

What the Hague regulation says on the granting of the advantage not given by the referee Serra in Milan-Spezia on the occasion of Messias’s goal after the foul on Rebic

When can you apply it? “Whenever an infringement occurs – reads the Hague regulation – but must consider the following circumstances in deciding whether to apply the advantage or stop the game: • the seriousness of the infringement: if the infringement is punishable by dismissal, the referee will stop play and send the player off, unless there is a clear opportunity to score a goal.; • the position in which the offense was committed: the closer it is to the opponent’s goal, the more effective the advantage can be; • the possibility of an immediate and promising attack; • the competitive level of the race. He did not do so and now he will face a provision from the top referees: he will be stopped.