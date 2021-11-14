because there is no Chinese Greta- Corriere.it

from Federico Rampini

The Swedish militant and her peers have zero visibility in Beijing, there are no Greens or free press

Why isn’t there a Greta Thunberg in Beijing? If there were, how would Xi Jinping react to his allegations? In the disappointment of the COP26 results, the only positive surprise was the joint China-US statement. The creation of a Sino-American task force on the climate is seen as a signal that bilateral relations have registered the first improvement in years. To comfort the hope that a de-escalation can begin, the first bilateral summit between the two presidents, albeit at a distance, arrives this Monday. Specific commitments are lacking in the climate communiqué: no binding number on CO reductions2. Does Greta’s usual critique of blabla apply? But the Swedish militant and her peers have zero visibility in Beijing.

The most polluting superpower on the planet ruled by a regime that leaves little autonomy to civil society. The communist nomenclature is wary of NGOs and in recent years the spaces for Chinese environmental movements have shrunk even more. In the fight against climate change, Xi has fewer accounts to pay at home than a Western leader and the party’s latest Plenum consolidated his immense power. There are no Greens or a free press, protests on the occasion of environmental disasters are repressed or channeled into party structures. The lack of bottom-up oversight explains, among other things, the fact that the government has released its latest comprehensive report on China’s CO emissions.2 way back in 2014.

The primacy of the party is not the only reason why a Greta is missing in Beijing. The Communist and Confucian leader must observe the phenomenon of the young guru as a Western perversion that confirms our decline. The authority that the Western media recognizes in Greta is unacceptable in Chinese culture where it is the elderly who must be listened to and respected, their experience is a value, age weighs heavily in hierarchical relationships. From a Chinese point of view, the world saved by children from a dangerous hallucination. In the history of China, revolutions animated by young people are associated with chaos, bloodshed. The latest example was the Cultural Revolution: Mao Zedong, to consolidate his power, pitted teenagers against teachers and parents. The Red Guards were a generational phenomenon, contemporary to our ’68 but much more violent, a civil war. If young people are idolized in the West, for Xi it is a sign that our civilization is in terminal decline.

Xi’s allergy to Western youthfulness also signals the distance between the pragmatism of those who have to manage the energy transition of 1.4 billion people, and the environmental utopias in rich countries. Xi believes in renewable energy, to the point that his aid to the solar panel industry has ruined many Western competitors and allowed China to dominate the sector. It aims for global domination over the electric car, the batteries, the components. It has the largest nuclear power station in the world and considers it a renewable source. It uses the great rivers that spring up in Tibet for hydroelectric power. All this is still not enough. Cornered by a strong economic recovery and a boom in exports to the rest of the world, Xi acknowledged that the closure of many coal mines had been premature. Faced with the dry alternative between unemployment and pollution, it immediately relaunches coal to run factories threatened by electricity blackouts. Xi would not accept reproaches from an imaginary Chinese Greta. His commitment to the environment does not consider him blabla. It has to balance it with today’s economic reality, existing technologies, the need for energy now. China does not forget that more people die of hunger than of pollution. The South of the planet looks to the Chinese model: to forge ahead in banning coal would have unbearable human costs.

Joe Biden in realism not very different from Xi. America is also struggling with an energy shock, a cause of inflation that affects the standard of living. The gas bill increased by 30%. While proclaiming himself an environmentalist, Biden presses OPEC (the cartel of oil producers) to increase crude oil production and calm prices. An agreement between Biden and Xi led to a boom in exports of liquefied natural gas from the United States to China – tripled. The gas emits CO2 but to a lesser extent than coal. an intermediate step to reduce emissions while waiting for clean sources to be ready to replace. Both Xi and Biden must rule the real world, compromise, balance priorities. Their role does not fit the logic of all at once.