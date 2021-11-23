Because there is no handball by Rudiger on the 1-0 goal in Chelsea-Juve: slow motion

The Chelsea lead scored by Chalobah provoked protests from Juventus players over a hand deflection by Rudiger.

The goal of the advantage of the Chelsea marked by Chalobah provoked the protests of the footballers of the Juventus for a hand deviation made by Rudiger. The touch of the former Roma defender proves decisive, it is an assist for the teammate who hits with a sure shot and blows up Stamford Bridge in the hottest phase of the first half, with the Blues under pressure on the bianconeri. Bonucci, Alex Sandro And Cuadrado surround the referee, Srdjan Jovanovic, who has no doubts and confirms the marking. It all happens in a few moments: after a quick check with the control room, the race director decided to validate the goal.

Why did he do it and above all why did he not go to the Var? He considered the movement of the limbs (both attached to the body) congruous with respect to posture and movement, evaluating that there was no intentionality on the part of the player or to increase the space occupied by the body to take advantage of it.

The novelty of the regulation, moreover, is very clear. Indeed, the one announced by the Ifab further defined the contours of such situations starting from an assumption: “not every contact of the ball with a player’s hand or arm constitutes an infringement”. The FIGC acknowledged the Board’s indications by making changes to rule 12 on fouls and misconduct and restricted the cases to some situations. It is an infringement if a player:

