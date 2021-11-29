“Because they already had to close the borders” – Libero Quotidiano





Pietro Senaldi November 29, 2021

A Campania citizen returning from southern Africa was listed as the first case of the Omicron variant in Italy. He was isolated and his family unit with him. The new declination of the virus officially appeared in Europe only on Friday, with the case of a Belgian woman, and it has already become our problem. The problem with this variant, which no one knows yet about, is that it could puncture vaccines and be more contagious than the others. In the uncertainty of the future, we can look to the past, at least in order not to repeat the mistakes that made us intervene when we had already made an omelette in March 2020. Thank God the Democratic Party has learned something and at least it is not organizing aperitifs with the slogan “embrace a African “with related school trips to Campania to demonstrate that Covid is a no brainer. However, Minister Speranza’s provision to close air connections with South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique and four other countries is very reminiscent of the decision of the late Prime Minister Conte to ban flights with China, immediately circumvented thanks to intermediate stopovers, for which he departed from Peking landed in Berlin and then glided to Rome as if nothing had happened.

Friuli Venezia Giulia will enter the yellow zone today. South Tyrol briefly blew it up, one more place in intensive care and the color change would have taken place. It is true that they are among the Italian regions with the lowest percentage of vaccinated, but in the South there are even fewer immunized and available beds, yet Sicily and Calabria remain white. Therefore, the neighboring Austria and Slovenia are also engulfing Trieste and Bolzano, where the fourth wave is rampant but towards which our government has not yet closed the barriers, as instead Vienna and Ljubljana had no qualms about doing a year ago, when we were us in the center of the storm. The government launched a further crackdown on anti-Covid restrictions this week. From 6 December, those who have not been vaccinated will have limited sociability; in fact, he can only go to work. There is a strong propaganda campaign to push citizens to take the third dose and also immunize their children under the age of twelve. There is everything, Libero has always emphasized how mass prophylaxis has helped us to live better than others with the virus. But we need a cultural boost for the executive, too influenced by the sensibilities and prejudices of the left. If Covid goes crazy outside the borders of the state, before closing the Italians at home, it is worth closing Italy to those coming from countries where the epidemic is spreading.

China, where the virus was born and first died, at least according to official Beijing reports, did so. Those who wanted to enter had to take the molecular test and wait for the result in quarantine. If Speranza considers the situation so critical as to recommend the injection to those who are little more than an infant and to deny the restaurant and the subway even to those with a negative tampon, if not vaccinated, have the courage to de-provincialize and close the borders. before it’s late. This does not mean forbidding foreigners to set foot on Italian soil, but simply demanding that, in order to come here, they are vaccinated or undergo a swab. Nobody will accuse him of being inhospitable or wanting to blow up the winter tourist season; indeed, it would be the only way to save it.