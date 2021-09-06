because they haven’t confirmed the flashback yet

The actor and his colleague overwhelmed by passion again 17 years after the sudden breakup, arrived one step away from marriage

It is love again between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The actor and the pop star continue to be pinched together but those directly involved keep their mouths tightly closed. Sources close to the couple, however, have no doubts: the calm is back among the Bennifer. So why not officially come out into the open?

An insider explained the situation between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to Us Weekly:

“In this period they just want to see each other and live as much as possible. They want to take their time before they officially come out. The weekend in Montana? An idea from Ben: it’s a place he loves a lot and wanted to spend some relaxing days with Lopez. They want to experience this flashback without too much pressure “

After leaving Alex Rodriguez Jennifer Lopez has reconnected with Ben Affleck. The two met often in Los Angeles, at the pop star’s mansion, before escaping for a romantic getaway to Montana. The source consulted by Us Weekyl assured that the Bennifer sentiment is very strong and that in one or two months they will certainly formalize their liaison.

The love story between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were together from 2002 to 2004. They met on the set of Extreme Love (original title Gigli). The love story between Jennifer and Ben was one of the most followed and talked about in the early 2000s.

Despite a romantic marriage proposal from Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is never married to the actor. Why did Ben and Jennifer break up? The reasons have never been fully disclosed but it seems that excessive media attention has led to several problems between the two.

In autobiographical book True Love released in 2014 Jennifer Lopez admitted that the separation from Ben Affleck was really painful and difficult to overcome. The star described that farewell as the first big heartbreak, she felt like her heart had been ripped from her chest.

In 2004, just months after breaking up with Ben, Lopez became the wife of Marc Anthony. The marriage lasted ten years and from this union the twins Max and Emme were born.

Ben Affleck married in 2005 Jennifer Garner, with whom he had three children: Seraphina, Violet and Samuel. After his divorce from Garner, Ben dated the television producer first Lindsay Shookus and then the young actress Ana de Armas.