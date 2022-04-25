Because walking at least ten minutes a day lengthens your life- Corriere.it

from Cristina Marrone

Even moving a few minutes would avoid 7% of deaths in the US. And the more you exercise, the longer you live. With half an hour of walking 17% of deaths can be avoided

Physical activity is like a medicine for psychophysical and cardiovascular well-being and dozens of studies have been accumulating on the subject for years. But if there was still a need for confirmation, a recent work published in the magazine Jama Internal Medicine concludes that if almost all Americans started walking 10 more minutes a day it would be possible to avoid 111,000 “premature” deaths every year. To arrive at these conclusions, the study used data on physical activity and mortality rates from thousands of US adults. It is therefore a retrospective study, in which the time devoted to the movement in previous years was considered.

Research The researchers looked at data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination, which periodically asks a representative sample of the population for information on lifestyle and health. Scientists collected data related to 4,840 people of different ethnicities, men and women, aged 40 to 85, who responded to a survey. In addition, part of the volunteers wore a one for a week pedometer with the aim of objectively monitoring physical activity. Volunteers were grouped on the basis of minutes spent walking or performing other movements. Subsequently, their names were then compared with the register of deaths to establish the mortality rate in relation to the various levels of activity, also taking into account those who were too frail to move, age, index of body massorea, attitude to smoking and other parameters that could affect

conclusions.

Perspectives By combining the various elements, the researchers created a statistical model under which it can be estimated that if every adult who is able to walk briskly (or otherwise exercise) for ten minutes a day, 111,174 deaths per year could be avoided, which corresponds to a 7% decline in the number of deaths in a typical year in the United States. And as the time dedicated to physical activity increases, the estimate of the percentage of avoidable deaths also rises (with 20 minutes you get to 13% fewer deaths, with 30 minutes to 17% less).

Why moving is so important «This study is a further confirmation of the im

lift of the movement, which must be considered as a real life-saving drug “he comments Gianfranco Bel



plot, specialist in sports medicine, national vice president of the Italian Sports Medical Federation. «The important thing however – he specifies – is that times and intensity are correctly adapted not only taking into account the age of the individual, but also of his possible pathologies. Furthermore, we must not forget the importance of strength training and muscle elasticity which must be combined with aerobic exercises, such as walking, to counteract the loss of muscle mass that occurs over the years “.

Other studies Science already offers a lot of compelling evidence about the influence movement has on our life. Among the latest, a large 2019 study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States concluded that 8% of deaths in the country are attributable to “inadequate levels of activity”. A 2015 British study found that exercising beyond the recommended 150 minutes per week reduces the risk of premature death by 25%.

How to start training Exercise can protect against disease, improve mental health, and extend life but engaging in regular exercise is easier said than done. How to get started? Better not to be vague and set a realistic goal it’s at short term: Achieving small results helps you stay motivated and not give up. A physical activity that you like and enjoy should also be chosen: it will be easier to maintain it over time and avoid abandoning it. Finally it can be useful plan workouts so that they become part of the routine, enough to put them on the agenda at the ideal times. And if the training session has to be canceled for family or work reasons, it’s always a good idea try to recover ita also with alternative activities: if you are unable to follow the spinning lesson before work, you can opt for a jog in the park at sunset.