Because we can’t be environmentalists with the c … of others

A wise old man says that fixation is worse than disease, and it’s true, but when fixation leads you to unmask some hypocrisy, using fixation can become a way to try to heal some diseases. A disease, ideological of course, which is worth focusing on in the season of rising bills, of raw materials that are lacking, of galloping price increases is the one that concerns a very particular form of environmentalism.which we could define, borrowing a historical definition of the unforgettable Stefano Ricucci: save the environment with the ass of others. Not all the increases, and not even all the high bills that you have under your eyes, pass through here, of course. Yet, the energy crisis that Italy is experiencing, together with the rest of Europe, has recently had the effect of illuminating some environmentalist hypocrisies that are worth noting.

Subscribe to continue reading Stay informed wherever you are thanks to our digital offer The inquiries, the editorials, the newsletters. The major current events on the devices you prefer, daily insights from Italy and the world The web sheet at € 8.00 for one month. Discover all the solutions

OR