Because we must respect those who do not get vaccinated

I receive this letter from an Italian colleague who has lived in Japan for 20 years. I share it on this blog with the consent of the author, whose name, however, for reasons that will be evident when reading the letter, is not made public. Enjoy the reading.

Dear colleague,

I am an Italian teacher for many years in a Japanese university. I know about an equal number of people who are vaccinated and people who don’t want to be vaccinated. Thinking about it, maybe I know more people who don’t get vaccinated simply because in the country where I live it is not compulsory and it makes no difference. My colleagues here at the university tell me that about 50% of the students are vaccinated, the others opt not to. Among the teachers, I think the percentage of vaccinated is higher.

Said this, I understand very well the reasons for those who want to vaccinate: it’s simple, if there is a dangerous disease around, and there is a vaccine, we might as well get vaccinated. The vaccine is new represents a risk, but there are international organizations of various kinds and nature that control this risk, and it is now clear that the risk is tiny, I dare say ridiculous. So let’s say it’s a low risk / benefit ratio. There are some things implicit in this reasoning of those who opt to get vaccinated: the awareness of the danger of the disease, the awareness that the vaccine protects, and the belief that it is not dangerous to health. The reasons of these people are clear and rational, so there is no point in dwelling.

On the other hand, there are people who don’t feel the need to get vaccinated. I also understand and understand very well the reasons for the latter. They also make respectable arguments, and they are based on concrete facts. I know many of these people, and I think the reasons can be summarized in these three points: they fear that the vaccine risks outweigh the risks of the disease, the vaccine works poorly, and it can be bad for your health. I have put these three reasons in order of importance, according to my impression talking to these people

For the fact that the disease is not as serious as we are told, the reasons would be that the official Istat data say that about 95% of people do not get sick and that over 97% of those who get sick are cured. The key point is that those who do not recover are not healthy people, the vast majority have other ongoing diseases and an average age of over 80, which is also the average life expectancy. I personally have simply looked at the official government statistics. I have noticed that the most vaccinated countries, such as Italy, England and Israel, do not have a better situation than the countries where, on the other hand, little has been vaccinated.