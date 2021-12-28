because we shouldn’t expect revolutions from Spalletti

During this season, Napoli in the league has always lined up with the 4-2-3-1 – or with the very similar 4-3-3 -, with the exception of the game lost against Atalanta. , beyond the final result, it provided an excellent performance. And the very fact that Luciano Spalletti’s men behaved well on the pitch led many to think that this atypical (for Neapolitans) game system could be replicated in other big matches, when the team is in an emergency, starting from the first of 2022 against Juventus.

Because it is a solution that emerged for Juventus.

Without Fabian and Insigne positive at Covid-19, as well as in the absence of long-term patients Osimhen and Koulibaly, of Anguissa and Ounas who should be in the African Cup, Spalletti could have difficulty in designing a competitive formation from the waist up. With the usual deployment, on the other hand, Elmas should be sent back to the field in the battery of attacking midfielders, but there would be the risk of not having changes in midfield since the choices in the median are obligatory: Demme with Lobotka. It is for this reason that in view of Juve the option to change the form has returned to emerge.

Why not.

But in the Napoli home the problems do not concern only the attack and the midfield. On the contrary. Even in defense, the Tuscan coach will have his men counted, since another defection has been added to the injured players: Mario Rui will not be absent due to disqualification. To the challenge with the usual opponent Mertens and his teammates will arrive with only 4 defenders available: Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus and Malcuit. There would be Ghoulam and Zanoli, but they almost never played (the Algerian 14 ‘, the former Primavera 11’) and it is difficult to imagine that Spalletti wants to take the risk of fielding one of them from the start. It is for this reason that at the Stadium we will hardly see a Napoli in 3-4-2-1 version again. There are no men, the bill is quickly done. We are moving towards the back four, then, with Di Lorenzo moved back to the left and Malcuit the owner on the other side: let’s not expect revolutions.