“Because you are worth” turns 50. L’Oréal celebrates all women along with McCann

If in recent years the women empowerment it is a theme that many brands have become spokespersons for, L’Oréal Paris, world leader in the beauty sector, has made it a mission with its claim “Tu Vali” because it gives 50 years believes in the value of all women.

And the 1971 when the advertising Ilon Specht writes for the first time “Because I’m worth” not imagining that those words would change the view many women had had of themselves up to that point. Three words that have turned out to be a real revolution capable of reaching the present day and that have made L’Oréal Paris a brand that aims to give all women the tools they need to win the place they want in the world, that they feel confident in themselves and their beauty, whatever their age and ethnicity.

L’Oréal Paris celebrates this important anniversary with a global campaign that sees the participation of international Ambassadors, including Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria, Kate Winslet, Andie Macdowell, Viola Davis, and 4 Italian Ambassadors united by the desire to support women in defense of the value of each, representing the brand’s vision of inclusive beauty, based on empowerment.

#lanostastoriavale stars the Paralympic athlete Bebe Vio, the actresses Elena Sofia Ricci and Miriam Leone and the influencer Elisa Maino. 4 special women who embody the values ​​of dedication and strength by becoming a role model for other women and amplifying L’Oréal Paris’s message of self-worth through their voice and influence. Each of them spoke spontaneously through some short interviews in which she confided her thoughts on today’s women and on some issues such as gender stereotypes and prejudices that society creates and which, even today, afflict women, the will to go beyond certain barriers and cyberbullying.

Bebe Vio and Elena Sofia Ricci, are also the protagonists of “Lessons of Value”, international format of motivational monologues attended by various Ambassadors such as Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria, Andie Macdowell, Viola Davis, Kate Winslet and many others.

For L’Oréal Paris every story is important and deserves to be told to celebrate the value of all women, without exception. The testimony of the Ambassadors thus becomes an invitation for all women to believe in themselves and the variety of topics and different ages, interests, personalities help anyone who listens to their words to identify themselves in the most similar story. The strength of the claim “Because you are worth” it lies precisely in this: his ability to speak to all women, to make each one feel it his and adapt it to his own life, to his own battles, to his own way of being without compromise. And all this for 50 years!

McCann Worldgroup Italy he oversaw the creativity and strategic development of the project by creating various contents that present the points of view of the Italian ambassadors of the brand.

The campaign, planned both on TV and on social networks, consists of a video hero celebrating the brand’s 50th anniversary, four interviews with the Italian Ambassadors and two monologues by Bebe Vio and Elena Sofia Ricci.

