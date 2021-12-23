Because you have to wait for the doctor’s opinion to make a swab if you are in contact with a positive

The Undersecretary of Health, Pierpaolo Sileri, explained why it is necessary to wait for the opinion of the competent doctor before taking a swab after contact with a positive.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

In the last hours, thanks to the parties of Christmas at the gates, there has been a real boom of anti Covid test carried out in Italy: there have been more 900 thousand since yesterday, between molecular and antigenic swabs. But you don’t always have the right information on this operation, which must always and in any case be agreed with your own general practitioner, especially if you are in contact with positives.

He explained it Pierpaolo Sileri, undersecretary of health of the Draghi government, who interviewed by Radio 105 he said: “Regarding the tampons we have to make a right one communication about when the swab or test is needed. In these hours there is an assault on pharmacies, analysis laboratories, local health authorities to make swabs. But beware that there is one timing to be respected”.

According to Sileri, “if everyone goes for a swab today because they had a contact yesterday or today, that swab will become negative and will be of no use at all. It will overload the system to get an unreliable answer”. Therefore, he continued, “by doing so you risk, thinking that you are negative, of infecting other people. competent doctor that he will be able to tell the person who has a strict contract, that he has i symptoms, if and when he has to do a diagnostic test – he continued -. If I take a swab today because I’m preparing for dinner tomorrow night, the swab takes the picture of now and I could become positive tomorrow or get infected tomorrow and in two or three days become positive and infect the day of Saint Stephen“.

Covid, Ats of Milan: “From next week it will be possible to have more swabs by general practitioners”

For this reason, more than on pads, we must focus on vaccine. “You have to be vaccinated, have the third dose done if on time

to do the third dose, and then we must reduce all those occasions that can lead to contagions between now and tomorrow the day after tomorrow. It is clear that we want to be with family members. Then maybe other opportunities are reduced “.