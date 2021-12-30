Because your mortgage payment will increase in 2022

Inflation in the Eurozone is at 4.9%, at the top for thirty years now. Not good news in many ways, for example energy bills rise. But what is the impact on the army of borrowers? In our country every year hundreds of thousands of new mortgages are stipulated. There are those who laugh and there are those who cry, as the Confindustria newspaper tells in detail today. A clear distinction must be made between those who already have a mortgage (and whether at a fixed or variable rate) and those who want to do so in 2022.

Anyone who is paying a fixed rate mortgage can rest assured. Inflation is “good news”. First of all because the installment remains the same, and secondly because in real terms (i.e. subtracting the inflation rate from the nominal borrowing rate) the rate to be paid is lower. “For this category, the economic principle is valid, according to which debtors benefit from an increase in inflation, precisely because the real share of the amount to be repaid is reduced”, explains Il Sole 24 Ore.

Who is paying a variable mortgage “has not undergone any increase in installments in 2021. It could suffer it in perspective, however, considering that the Euribor futures project it to rise from -0.5% to + 0.4% between now and 2027. It would therefore be an increase of 90 basis points in the rate to be paid between now and five years, or about 35-40 euros per month for those with a residual debt of 100 thousand euros “. Hypotheses, not certainties, mind you.

And who wants to apply for a new mortgage next year? The increase in inflation in 2021 on the real economy will have some headaches, little but sure. At the beginning of 2021 the offers also included mortgages around 0.5%, today it is impossible to go below 1%. The average rate of the best fixed offers is around 1.1%. “However, it must be said that these are in any case exceptionally low rates and therefore there is no need to dramatize. On the variable front, the offers remain very attractive, given that in this case it is possible to drop below 0.5%”, notes the newspaper. economic. In summary, inflation has a slight impact for now and not for all cases.

The new budget law extends to 31 December 2022 the deadlines for submitting an application to obtain some benefits from the Guarantee Fund for the first home and to be granted the concessions for the purchase of the first home already provided for those who do not have turned 36 years old, with an Isee not exceeding 40 thousand euros per year (so-called “first home under 36”). For these purposes, the Fund’s budget is reinforced with a further 242 million. The Fund, established by the Stability Law for 2014, provides for the granting of first demand guarantees on mortgages, for a maximum amount of 250 thousand euros, for the purchase – or for the purchase also with restructuring measures provided that energy efficiency – of real estate units located on the national territory to be used as the principal residence of the borrower.