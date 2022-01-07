because Zielinski, Rrahmani and Lobotka played despite the quarantine

Before they put the ball in the center of the field, to try to make football something serious (?), On the table of a challenge theoretically played with paperwork, they let us parade everything: and between protocols, interpretations more or less free, molecular and a blah-blah-blah to make your head spin, this microcosm that represents a billion-euro company has discovered that it finds itself in a regulatory vacuum that leaves even a modern Methuselah, which should have seen it, to pale.

Juventus-Napoli was played at the end of (other) 24 grueling, consumed walking in that no man’s land that is football, unaware of the effects of the Omicron variable, distracted to the point of not realizing that there is a country on its knees : upon awakening, after having gone through hell, tossed between the press releases of the ASL 1 and the ASL 2 of Naples who felt it was right to avoid having a cell phone, preferring to officially communicate with the paper, Spalletti discovered that another collaborator of his was also he had been exhausted by Covid, but calm, he was only in the middle of the morning, two tampons – those of Rrahmani and Elmas – did not seem too clear, and they would all meet again at five in the afternoon.

The situation linked to Zielinski, Rrhamani and Lobotka

In Certaldo, where Spalletti is locked up, the echo of this bestial day has arrived, suffocated in the tam-tam of “you play, you don’t play”, “it’s positive, but no it’s mildly positive”, which was the column sound to approach a match actually announced at 17 and in any case with many questions to decorate it, including the drafts of the ASL of Turin and the advanced suspicion that if the Zielinski-Lobotka-Rrahmani trio had presented themselves, well at that point there would even be could escape a desperate intervention in extremis, we will call it tackle, of the “prevention department” (while the mental health department was invoked).

It took cross-consultations to understand if Zielinski, Rrahmani and Lobotka could have played this Juve-Napoli or not, after being placed in “quarantine” by the ASL 2 of Naples: it can be done, but yes, as long as they go in the field and then back to the hotel, as if they were employees of the Cadastre, not athletes called to run for 90 ‘, doing lung-jerking races of 50 meters. And so, they put them in formation, with Domenichini, cold – but only a congestion come on – who went to the technical meeting to understand one more thing: but in the scrum, in those things on the pitch that often happen, the players should they have borrowed the mask? Don’t look up!