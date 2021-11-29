Beccaglia, Vezzali: “The incident is a stimulus. A long way to go on a cultural level”

Valentina Vezzali, Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers with responsibility for sport, on the Beccaglia case: “We need real educational and cultural actions”

Through the Gazzetta dello Sport, Valentina Vezzali, Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers with responsibility for sport, wished to express his thoughts on what happened in Greta Beccaglia outside the Castellani, on the occasion of Empoli-Fiorentina:

“What happened to the reporter Greta Beccaglia at the end of Empoli-Fiorentina it saddens me deeply both as a woman and as a representative of the institutions. The indignation that we all felt when witnessing the harassment on video and the absence of a timely condemnation by those present, must not be extinguished but rather must be a stimulus to understand how far there is still to go, especially on a cultural level. The need to invest not only in awareness-raising initiatives, such as the many promoted in recent days, but also in real educational and cultural actions, becomes increasingly evident.

Sport must play a leading role in this sense, not only by strongly condemning the episode, but also by stimulating female participation at all levels of sporting life, aiming for real gender equality and avoiding indulging, even on the media level. and of representation, the interpretation of the female figure as marginal to the sporting spectacle. There is still a long way to go, but if everyone becomes an active protagonist, also starting to convey the value of respect especially to the youngest through sports, sport can be said to have once again contributed to improving this country “.