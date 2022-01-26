Becciu case, Crozza check in the maxi trial in the Vatican brought up by the Pope’s prosecutor

Vatican CITY – Who would have thought that Crozza one day he would end up – unbeknownst to him – in the papers of the trial Londonbrought up by the magistrates of Dad during an interrogation. At the fifth hearing of the maxi trial that is being held in Vatican for the tangled story of the famous Sloan Avenue buildingsurprisingly, the name of the famous comedian has also appeared – Crozza – author of a ferocious parody on Cardinal Angelo Becciu, one of the 10 sent for trial.

The Pope’s Promoter of Justice – a sort of prosecutor – evoked this during the interrogation made to Monsignor Alberto Perlasca – the key witness – on November 23, 2020, asking him insistently whether or not there were intimate relationships between the cardinal and Cecilia Marogna , the woman expert in international relations and Vatican trustee, called to act as an intermediary for the release of some religious kidnapped by jihadists in Africa and to pay ransoms, only to discover that the woman would have carried out personal expenses with the Vatican money for staggering figures.

Here is the passage read in the classroom regarding Crozza. The investigating magistrate asks Perlasca. «We are very far from gossiping, but one watches TV and sees Crozza insinuating things … One thinks really badly in the face of such a strong aggression. And among other things, it makes me think that if such strong attacks are made on a cardinal, there must be something true. But have you seen that parody? ‘ Perlasca from how she replies it is clear that he is quite dismayed by the question and denies it.

In another passage of the interrogation, however, this time in that of March 15, 2021, the Promotor of Justice, always talking about the story of the payment of ransoms to the kidnapped religious, seems to mock the Sardinian provenance of Cardinal Becciu, with the mention of Barbagia sadly known in past as a land of kidnappings.

Cardinal Angelo Becciu was not there to listen to these passages at the audience in the new courtroom. In recent days he has sent a long letter to the President of the Court, Giuseppe Pignatone, explaining that he would not have gone precisely to avoid listening to these passages. The lawyers not only asked for the nullity of these interrogations but at the same time they denounced for the umpteenth time the failure to deposit the documents in full, given that to date, despite Pignatone’s repeated orders to the Promoter of Justice, most of the documents computer systems seized have not yet been deposited. Of more than 200 computer media, the defenses were provided with only a minimal copy. Pignatone has thus given another deadline to the Promotor of Justice, Diddi: by January 31 he will have to deposit all the remaining material. This is the third time he has ordered him to do so.

The President of the Court Giuseppe Pignatone finally set the new hearing for February 18 announcing that he will proceed with the unification of the two sections of the procedure. And then the process will kick in. At the same time, the requests for summons for the positions that remained pending in the previous hearings (due to the postponement of the documents sent to the same office and which had initially been withdrawn) were filed by the Promotor of Justice. The requests concern: Monsignor Mauro Carlino, former secretary of the former number two of the Secretariat of State, the financier Raffaele Mincione, the lawyer Nicola Squillace and Fabrizio Tirabassi, a Vatican official.