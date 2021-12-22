Becciu to Pell: ‘From you offensive arguments, enough provocations’ – Politics

The rags fly between ’eminences’ on the sidelines of the trial in the Vatican on the management of funds from the Secretariat of State. Cardinal Angelo Becciu, former substitute for General Affairs and former prefect for the Causes of Saints, accused in the trial arising from the purchase of the Sloane Avenue building in London, wrote a harsh open letter to Australian Cardinal George Pell, former prefect of Secretariat for the Economy, acquitted at home in a trial for pedophilia, attributing “offensive arguments” against him, “public provocations” and “manifestly unfounded reconstructions”.

“Most Reverend Eminence – begins the open letter disclosed by the lawyer of Card. Becciu, Fabio Viglione -, the imminence of Christmas calls everyone to high sentiments and, especially to us believers, to be credible witnesses of the message of fraternity that comes from the hut of Bethlehem “. “By virtue of these convictions – continues Becciu -, I take the initiative to write to you in this public form. Believe me, I do it by forcing all my contrary wishes, because now forced by your numerous interventions on many media that have a more unfortunately he resumed regarding my person, with arguments that I felt were offensive to my personal dignity and to the ecclesial service that, with enthusiasm, obedience and fidelity, I have tried to offer, over the decades, to the Holy Father and to the Church “. “I state – the Sardinian cardinal continues to write to Card. Pell – that I will not respond to any of your reconstructions, the groundlessness of which is however manifest: bonds of profound respect for the Holy See that we have represented, as well as the cardinalate dignity we hold, should to prevent these public provocations, which are hardly understandable to our faithful and to those who would expect a very different attitude from men of the Church “.