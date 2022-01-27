Becciu’s lawyers: “Null trial, we don’t have the documents”

VATICAN CITY. The sixth hearing in the trial before the judges of the Vatican Tribunal for the management of the funds of the Secretariat of State lasted just over 40 minutes. 40 minutes of skirmishes between Cardinal Angelo Becciu’s lawyers and the prosecution. The lawyers of the cardinal of Pattada have again advanced objections of “absolute and radical” nullity of the proceedings, denouncing the omitted or incomplete filing of the documents by the Office of the promoter of justice. In particular, the lawyer Fabio Viglione argued that there is “a very large part of the electronic documents” that was not delivered in the requested copies. Of the 255 computer media seized, “239 copies were not issued, and none of the copies delivered can be qualified as a” forensic copy “”.

The prosecutor of justice scored a point in favor because the Vatican Court accepted his request to indict four defendants for whom the documents had been removed from the trial and sent back to the same prosecution office. The four are Monsignor Mauro Carlino, former secretary of Cardinal Becciu, the financier Raffaele Mincione, the lawyer Nicola Squillace and the Vatican official Fabrizio Tirabassi. The section of the new trial will be reunited with the one with the other six and will resume on 18 February.

Returning to yesterday, the hearing was characterized by the absence of Angelo Becciu in the courtroom, motivated precisely by the failure to file documents. “The cardinal – explained the lawyer Maria Concetta Marzo – preferred not to listen to the contents of dialogues”, in particular with reference to the declarations of the key witness, Monsignor Alberto Perlasca, because “there are points of evidence dealt with in the interrogations referred to in the documents delivered not even a word is reported, and not even an omission ».

The reference is to when, in Perlasca’s interrogation of November 23, 2020, “a suspected intimate relationship between the cardinal and Cecilia Marogna is explored”. In the recordings the promoter of justice is heard asking Perlasca about the relationship between Becciu and the woman and the answer of the questioned is that he knows nothing, “not even a word”. But the magistrate insists: «but how does he know nothing? Has Crozza ever heard what he hypothesizes in his broadcasts? “

“There is not even a word of this test theme in the report – noted the lawyer Marzo -. And the accused has the right not to ask questions about morality or facts that never happened, on pain of the radical and absolute nullity of the trial ”.

The adjunct promoter of justice, Alessandro Diddi, explained that he did not know which parts of the documents were missing in the copies prepared by the judicial police and then handed over to the defense. However, President Pignatone gave the prosecution time until January 31 to verify the situation. However, in the courtroom, Diddi reiterated that “the latest exceptions raised are deprived of any foundation”. The ball now goes back to the Tribunal who will have to make a decision on whether and how to proceed with the trial. The next hearing will be on February 18.