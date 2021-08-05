“Beckett” by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, the review

“Beckett” by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, screened last night as a world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival, is a dramatic thriller full of twists, with John David Washington giving further proof of his great acting skills.

Washington, already known for his versatile acting qualities in Spike Lee's "BlacKkKlansman" and Christopher Nolan's "Tenet", in this film offers a great performance as an ordinary man. Another protagonist of the film is the Luxembourgian actress Vicky Krieps, who plays one of the activists who helps Beckett get to Athens. The film, produced by Luca Guadagnino, quietly begins with tourism scenes in the mountains of Greece, where Beckett spends his holidays with his girlfriend. However, the situation will soon turn into an odyssey for the man, who after a car accident in which his girlfriend loses her life is chased by what turns out to be a gang of criminals who have kidnapped the grandson of a Greek politician. . Along the journey that will take him from the mountains to Athens, Beckett embarks on a race against time, to save his life and avenge that of his beloved. The corrupt police give him a hard time more than once and there is no shortage of twists and turns. Meeting a German activist played by Vicky Krieps is crucial, as she is the only one who trusts Beckett and believes in him to the end.