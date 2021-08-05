“Beckett” by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, the review

“Beckett” by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, screened last night as a world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival, is a dramatic thriller full of twists, with John David Washington giving further proof of his great acting skills.
Washington, already known for his versatile acting qualities in Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet”, in this film offers a great performance as an ordinary man. Another protagonist of the film is the Luxembourgian actress Vicky Krieps, who plays one of the activists who helps Beckett get to Athens. The film, produced by Luca Guadagnino, quietly begins with tourism scenes in the mountains of Greece, where Beckett spends his holidays with his girlfriend. However, the situation will soon turn into an odyssey for the man, who after a car accident in which his girlfriend loses her life is chased by what turns out to be a gang of criminals who have kidnapped the grandson of a Greek politician. . Along the journey that will take him from the mountains to Athens, Beckett embarks on a race against time, to save his life and avenge that of his beloved. The corrupt police give him a hard time more than once and there is no shortage of twists and turns. Meeting a German activist played by Vicky Krieps is crucial, as she is the only one who trusts Beckett and believes in him to the end.
The manhunt and his life hanging by a thread push a John David Washington deliberately out of shape, as he and Ferdinando Cito Filomarino said during today’s press conference, to do arduous feats. Fan of the thrillers of the 70s, the director wanted to create a human character in which one could identify to demonstrate how even a normal person can overcome critical situations or do incredible things like jumping from the fifth floor of a parking lot to stop the car of the kidnappers on the run. Vicky Krieps who studied acting at the Zurich University of the Arts said during the press conference that this choice allowed her to preserve herself and her love for nature at the expense of the dream of becoming a star. What he could do anyway but without losing his mind. A small anecdote released at the press conference: “Beckett” was shot before “Tenet”, Ferdinando Cito Filomarino has in fact claimed to have learned that John David Washington was also acting in “Tenet” during the shooting of his film. From August 13th, “Beckett” will be available on the Netflix platform.