Beckett, the Netflix thriller starring John David Washington – Magazine

The narrative inspiration of an ordinary man who finds himself involved in an intrigue greater than himself has fed many films and some masterpieces (see Alfred Hitchcock): the latest thriller to use it in chronological order is titled ‘Beckett’ and is streaming on Netflix on Friday 13th August. He is portrayed by John David Washington, Denzel’s son. The criticism was divided between detractors and supporters, without being able to agree.

Beckett, all about the movie

The plot has as its protagonist

an American tourist who is on vacation in Greece with his girlfriend. At one point he becomes involved in an accident and, once he recovers, he realizes that something is wrong and someone is chasing him. Why is not known, but in a short time it becomes clear that local authorities cannot be trusted. So our hero, made the subject of

an ever tighter manhunt, he sets off to reach the American embassy on the other side of the country. Complicating matters is his involuntary involvement in a dangerous conspiracy.

The screenplay for ‘Beckett’ was written by the newcomer

Kevin A. Rice, who worked from a subject of

Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, also director of the film. The latter is on his second feature film after the biographical drama ‘Antonia.’ (2015, dedicated to the poet Antonia Pozzi). Among the producers of ‘Beckett’ there is also

Luca Guadagnino, famous as the director of ‘Call me by your name’ and ‘Suspiria’. Finally, in the cast there are the aforementioned

John David Washington (seen in the movies ‘BlacKkKlansman’, ‘Tenet’ and ‘Malcolm & Marie’) and then

Alicia Vikander (‘Tomb Raider’),

Boyd Holbrook (‘Logan – The Wolverine’),

Vicky Krieps (‘The hidden thread’) e

Panos Koronis (‘Before Midnight’).

The trailer dubbed in Italian

Reviews and how to watch the movie

In general

the criticism split, above all on the solidity of the direction and the effectiveness of John David Washington’s interpretation: there are those who found them satisfactory and those who were dissatisfied. The result is an average rating, on Metacritic, of 54/100, a sort of middle ground that probably won’t reflect the viewers’ opinion. As in the case of journalists, it is likely that they too will split between supporters and detractors.



To find out which side of the fence you will be on, you have to wait until August 13, the day of the inclusion of ‘Beckett’ in the Netflix streaming content catalog. It is also necessary to carve out

1 hour and 50 minutes of time: the film lasts so long.