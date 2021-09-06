Beckett, the trailer for the film with John David Washington

The official trailer for “Beckett”, the action movie that will land on Netflix on August 13 and will have the 36-year-old actor as the main interpreter John David Washington, son of the more famous Denzel Washington. The feature film is the second work of the Italian director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, great-grandson of the iconic director Luchino Visconti. The first film that saw him direct was “Antonia”, in 2015.

Beckett will open, on Wednesday 4 August, the 74th edition of the prestigious Locarno Film Festival and was celebrated as an action movie where "nothing is as it seems". The official trailer, available on the official Netflix Italia channel on YouTube, is a perfect synthesis of what promises to be a really interesting work. "Nobody knows where we are. There is just the two of us. " These are the words presented to us by the character played by the Swedish actress Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider, The Glorias), or April. An accident ruins the couple's plans: "We had a car accident," says Beckett, waking up in a hospital bed. "Where's my girlfriend, April?" He asks worried. The very engaging trailer showcases the acting skills of the protagonist, John David Washington (Tenet, Malcolm & Marie), who carries the weight of a very important surname on his shoulders.