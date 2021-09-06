Beckett, the trailer for the film with John David Washington

The official trailer for “Beckett”, the action movie that will land on Netflix on August 13 and will have the 36-year-old actor as the main interpreter John David Washington, son of the more famous Denzel Washington.
The feature film is the second work of the Italian director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, great-grandson of the iconic director Luchino Visconti. The first film that saw him direct was “Antonia”, in 2015.
Beckett will open, on Wednesday 4 August, the 74th edition of the prestigious Locarno Film Festival and was celebrated as an action movie where “nothing is as it seems”. The official trailer, available on the official Netflix Italia channel on YouTube, is a perfect synthesis of what promises to be a really interesting work.
“Nobody knows where we are. There is just the two of us. ” These are the words presented to us by the character played by the Swedish actress Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider, The Glorias), or April.
An accident ruins the couple’s plans: “We had a car accident,” says Beckett, waking up in a hospital bed. “Where’s my girlfriend, April?” He asks worried.
The very engaging trailer showcases the acting skills of the protagonist, John David Washington (Tenet, Malcolm & Marie), who carries the weight of a very important surname on his shoulders.
Beckett, the synopsis
Here is the plot of the action movie directed by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino:
Beckett (John David Washington), is an American tourist on vacation in Greece with his girlfriend, Alicia. Following a terrible car accident, in which both are involved, Beckett finds himself at the center of a dangerous manhunt, without understanding the real reasons.
Thus, the young American is forced to flee so as not to be killed and tries to reach the American Embassy in Greece, to be able to defend himself from a terrible accusation. As the police try to pursue him, the political situation becomes increasingly fragile and the plot in which he seems to be trapped becomes even more dense.
Beckett, the cast
The screenplay for the feature film is by Kevin Rice, in his debut, by Luca Guadagnino, Marco Morabito, Gabriele Moratti and Francesco Melzi d’Eril.
In the artistic cast, in addition to the main character played by John David Washington, they also appear Alicia Vikander, as Beckett’s girlfriend April, Boyd Holbrook, as Tynan, Vicky Krieps, which lends the face to Lena and finally Panos Koronis in the role of Xenakis.
The film is produced by Luca Guadagnino, Marco Morabito, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Gabriele Moratti, while the executive producers are: Lisa Muskat, Rodrigo Teixeira, Alan Terpins, Antonio Miyakawa, Federico Marchetti, Daniele Sirtori, Alessandro Melzi d’Eril, Marco Colombo and Giovanni Corrado.
The direction of photography was entrusted to Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, the editing is by Walter Fasano, the music is by Ryuichi Sakamoto, the stage costumes by Giulia Piersanti and, finally, the sets belong to Elliott Hostetter.