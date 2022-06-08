Beckham gives his opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo

Rumor has it that the Portuguese superstar could give up the final year of his lucrative deal.

David Beckham has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United this summer.

The 2021-22 season has been a personal success for the 37-year-old Portuguese, but his 24 goals were not enough to secure a trophy or Champions League qualification.

With a summer of change expected when new manager Erik ten Hag takes over, there has been speculation that Ronaldo would be one of those who could make way, but Beckham hopes that won’t be the case.

What did Beckham say about Ronaldo?

Speaking on Sky Sports about the possibility of Ronaldo staying at Old Trafford, Beckham said: “Obviously Cristiano is one of the best players of the last 15 years with Leo. [Messi]. To see him hope to stay at United is important for the fans and for him. We know how important United are to him.

“And he keeps doing what he does best. Scoring goals and creating, and that’s what Cristiano does.

“Even at his age, doing what he does is amazing. Hopefully that continues and he stays for another year or two.”

Beckham praises Man Utd fans

Beckham also praised Manchester United fans for their loyalty during what has been a difficult season for the club.

The Red Devils stumble towards the end of the campaign under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, losing three of their last five matches, including Saturday’s 4-0 thrashing by Brighton.

“There are changes to be made and changes to be made,” said Beckham, who made 394 appearances for the club between 1992 and 2003.

“It’s a tough end to the season, but it’s the end of the season and I’m sure a lot of fans are grateful for that because it’s been tough and full of ups and downs.

“The players did their best and so did the manager. But you still come to the stadium. I was there a few months ago and all the seats were filled.