Beckham kicks Cristiano Ronaldo out of MLS – Sport.fr

Inter Miami boss David Beckham hopes to wait a few more years before attracting Cristiano Ronaldo to MLS.

Swept away by Brighton (4-0) last weekend, Manchester United officially said goodbye to their Champions League chances. Despite the rout, the Red Devils can count on unwavering support on the other side of the Atlantic. Invited to attend the Miami Grand Prix, David Beckham took the opportunity to discuss the situation of his former club. The Inter Miami boss, who dreams of attracting European superstars to his club, also had a few words for Cristiano Ronaldo.

“It has been a complicated season for Manchester United, but the whole group has given their best. In particular, Cristiano Ronaldo who still does what he does best: score and create. What he is doing at his age (37) is truly amazing. So, I hope he will take advantage of Manchester United and stay another year or two at Old Trafford. »

It remains to be seen whether Beckham will wait a year or two before approaching the five-time Ballon d’Or.