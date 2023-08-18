Beckham’s favorite Japanese restaurant

since when David Beckham Even Kim Kardashian hits it off when she visits Tokyo to visit a restaurant that instantly becomes part of our ‘wish list’ of places to try. We must clarify that the former football player is not only a fan of the gastronomic offer Wagyumafia, But he’s become friends with his chef after enjoying his mastery over the years, so it’s quite likely that at the recent meeting between the Kardashians and the Beckhams in Miami, it was the soccer star who introduced him to this gastronomic delight. Recommended to visit the temple. Celebrities fall in love with it and it is known around the world for its Wagyu Katsu Sando, a toasted milk bread sandwich with a huge portion of breaded Wagyu topped with a secret sauce that costs around 200 euros. Yes: we said 200 Euros. Next time you think about the prices assorted sandwiches They’re on the roof, don’t forget the celebrity favorite de Waggy…

“One day Jack Dorsey (co-founder and executive chef of the social network formerly known as Twitter) came into the restaurant and we had a great meeting. He introduced me to Inter Miami owner Marcelo Claure and David Beckham, who had come with his son, Brooklyn. We became friends”, explains its chef, Hisato Hamata. Their Wagyujiro Ramen is also world famous. Prepared with ozaki beef bone broth, it is simmered for 24 hours before being reduced to a creamy concentrate that is both flavourful and sweet. This bowl includes house-made noodles and chunks of thick wagyu cooked for eight hours. Beckham liked his proposal so much that she celebrated her 21st birthday there in Brooklyn, a lover of cooking who assures that she will enjoy the proposals of Hisato Hamada, whom she did not hesitate to visit on her trip to Los Angeles. Where a gastronomic pop was organized last February. -Above.

Kim Kardashian He assured that the Wagyu gyoza he tried in his restaurant was the best he had ever had in his life and showed in his stories the special menu that he specially prepared for his taste. These included Wagyu jerky, tartare, edamame, gyoza, the famous sandwich, bak kut teh pork rib soup, and bottom round steak, also known as square or white meat steak. We must clarify that Kim has always tried to follow a vegan diet, but when the Wagyumafia gets in her way, the businesswoman changes her mind…

Why did Vagmafia win

What does Vagmafia have to replace Kim Kardashian’s diet and captivate the Beckhams? Founded by self-taught chef-turned expert in Wagyu (a Japanese breed of bovine whose flavor and juiciness make this meat one of the most admired) Hisato Hamada and businessman Takafumi Horii, the venue later focused on the race’s beef export business commented. Host a series of private pop-up dinners themed on Wagyu. When, after making the documentary ‘Food Inc.’, Wagyu maker Muneharu Ozaki approached him to show his product and show him how to grow Wagyu sustainably, his universe was turned upside down. “He changed my life. He asked me to become a bridge between the farmer and the consumer. Wagyu became my inspiration; I decided to dedicate myself to spreading the message around Wagyu”, he explained in his speech at the Madrid Fusion Culinary Congress.

His cooking generates such a level of mythomania that he embarks on a 50-city world tour.

In 2016, Hamada and Horii opened their first members-only restaurant, THE WAGYUMAFIA Progressive Kaiseki, in Tokyo. His cuisine has generated such a level of mythomania that he has embarked on a 50-city world tour, bringing knowledge and expertise to many exciting and high-profile chef collaborations including Azurmendi (3 Michelin stars in Spain), Soho House is included. in London, Fortnum & Mason and Spago in Los Angeles. Reservations are notoriously difficult to obtain at Wagyumafia’s compact restaurants, especially since all three of them are open to members only, but those who try their offerings don’t hesitate to return.

A highlight of this gastronomic show is watching the chefs prepare each dish

One of the attractions of this gastronomic show is watching the chefs prepare each dish, something that the Beckhams immortalize in their stories every time they enjoy their kitchen. When the British celebrated his birthday in London three years ago, he did so by taking advantage of a Hisato Hamada tour stop in the United Kingdom’s capital. The chef prepared dinner for the Beckham family at The Ned Hotel, where he served Kobe beef tongue with an umami ponzu sauce, smoked salmon with caviar, With wagyusco (a house special Tabasco sauce), tuna truffle and of course, gyoza, Katsu Sando.

The restaurant is so acclaimed that it’s a mandatory stop for the best chefs on the planet, such as Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, who, after receiving the Singapore Grand Prix, enjoyed a menu created by Hamada that included pieces of meat, Tartare, gyoza, wagyu bone stock, puffer fish, harami grill meat, tricore, shrimp, otoro tuna, its famous sandwich, josper steak cut of meat and tsukemen type of ramen.

When people are willing to pay 200 euros for a sandwich, Kim Kardashian gives up vegetarianism for a feast and the Beckhams fly to Tokyo or have chefs travel around the world to prepare the most special family dinners, there is no There is no doubt that this Gastro Mafia is worth it. His restaurant costs around 335 euros per person in Tokyo, a price, though high, but not that high compared to other temples of gastro hedonism.