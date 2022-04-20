Becky G and Karol G Release Music Video for “Mamiii”

“Mamiii” has quickly become a worldwide hit, debuting in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 upon release (#15) and in the top 10 on the Billboard Global 200. Photo: Emilio Sanchez

Becky G and Karol G they launched the music video from “Mommy”, which was directed by Mike Ho (J. Lo, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj) and features Euphoria’s Angus Cloud and Mia Khalifa.

Released earlier this year, “Mommy” has quickly become a worldwide hit, debuting in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 after release (#15) and in the top 10 on the Billboard Global 200 (#4), the highest entry to date for both Becky G as for Karol G.

Becky G, KAROL G – MAMIII (Official Video)

The single has racked up an impressive 350 million streams worldwide, with over 150 million plays on Spotify alone. The song contains an up-tempo reggaeton beat that inspires an attitude of strength, confidence and independence.

“Mamiii” has reached number one on Billboard’s Latin Airplay, Latin Rhythm Airplay, Hot Latin Songs, Latin Pop Airplay, Latin Digital Song Sales, and Latin Streaming Songs. With “Mamiii”, Becky G has won her third #1 on the Billboard Latin Airplay Chart (“Mayores”, “Sin Pijama” and now “Mamiii”).

The new music video comes on the heels of a very exciting moment for Becky G, who recently made her Oscar debut performing the smash hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” alongside the cast, Luis Fonsi and Megan Thee Stallion.