Becky G in leather outfit turns on the live crowd | instagram

Queen Becky G offered a great concert last Sunday, June 12, where she performed her best hits as they are “Mommy“, “no pajamas“, “I danced with my ex” and many others, in a dazzling and flirty leather outfit that left their fans in attendance with their mouths open.

The interpreter of “Greater“, attended and performed at the great music festival of The Governor’s Ballwhere she lit the crowd to the rhythm of her best singles, making them dance until they got tired, since it is nothing new, that the young 26-year-old reggaeton artist is one of the artists within the urban genre with the greatest relevance of the moment, launching success after success.

And ever since their second studio album “SCHEMES” he has done nothing more than set a trend with the singles that make up said musical project, so to the rhythm of “no pajamas“was that Becky G He made the crowd present bring out their best skills in perreo and start dancing.

It may also interest you, Anitta shines in concert modeling mini shorts and high boots

In a dazzling black leather ensemble that thrilled the crowd present at the festival, as it is a shiny black bodysuit with coquettish adornments on the hips as a belt, a pronounced neckline at chest height and striking leather sleeves with a very peculiar turtle neck.

Becky G in leather outfit turns on the crowd live, photo: instagram



She combined her daring outfit with fishnet stockings, high boots that hugged her thighs and showed off her long, dark hair pulled back in a flirtatious way with a few rebellious strands that fell to the sides of her face, in its maximum splendor wasting beauty. It was how the beautiful interpreter of “I danced with my ex“.

CLICKING HERE you can see the publication of Becky G.

Several dancers accompanied her on stage to help her put on a great show, so her costumes also have certain rough touches, such as leather, which is what stands out about them. This is the second festival of the year in which the artist performs her best hits, the first was in April with Coachella.