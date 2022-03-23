Becky G posted a video on Instagram with blue hair like Karol G: her fan declared herself | Famous

Only on the birthday of the interpreter of ‘Makinon’, the voice of ‘Mal de amores’ celebrated it with a photograph in which they are seen together. The image was clearly from a few years ago, since the Colombian still wore her brown hair with blonde.
In the comments, in addition, Lili Estefan wrote that Becky G is Karol’s “best friend”.
Now, the singers showed that their bond is so strong that they wear the same style.
Karol G and Becky G released a song together
Last February, the urban music stars joined their talents to premiere the song ‘Mamii’, which became an absolute success; only on Spotify accumulates more than 110 million reproductions.
In the song, they also paid tribute to another important musical figure, Paquita la del Barrio, whom they mention in the verse “two-legged rat, Paquita said it, a creeping animal.”
Becky G joined Karol G’s blue hair trend
It was in November 2020 that the Colombian surprised her fans with a 180-degree makeover: she got rid of the blonde dye she was wearing and painted her hair a bright, light blue.
Since then, this has become his most characteristic style.
However, Becky G also wanted to try this image and shared the result on her Instagram account.
In a short video, the young woman of Mexican descent is seen with completely blue hair while singing “Mamii”. She wrote at the bottom of herself “Karol G (I’m your) number 1 fan”.
In this regard, the interpreter of ‘200 copas’ commented in a friendly way “it looks more beautiful on you than on me”, followed by a white heart emoticon.
Becky G and Karol G had worn the same swimsuit
The truth is that this is not the first time that artists share trends. Last September, before her collaboration was announced, Becky G wore a purple and orange print bikini, a design very similar to another by Karol G.
On that occasion, the voice of ‘Barco’ did not react publicly, but it has become more than clear that the two reggaetoneras are so close that they even share tastes in fashion.
What do you think of the friendship between Becky G and Karol G?